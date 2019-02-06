The Michelin Guide Announces 2019 Stars for Switzerland: See the New Additions

It's been a busy few weeks for Michelin. The guide announced the 2019 stars for France near the end of January, adding 75 newly-starred restaurants to the list; earlier this week, the 2019 Michelin Guide for the Main Cities of Europe became available on Amazon (with Reykjavik, Zagreb, and Dubrovnik added to the list). The latest news is that the 2019 Switzerland Guide, which debuted on Wednesday, brings the country’s total starred restaurant count up to 128, and overall number of Michelin-recognized restaurants to 1,007, according to the guide. The 2019 guide is Switzerland's biggest yet.

"The number of stars this year is proof of the high level and overall quality of Swiss gastronomy," Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides, said in a statement. "Our inspectors were very pleased to discover, and are very happy to share with our readers, an impressive variety of culinary styles, ranging from classic to modern and from Mediterranean to Asian cuisine."

There was no movement in the three-starred realm, with Restaurant de l'Hôtel de Ville in Crissier, Schloss Schauenstein in Fürstenau (a World’s 50 Best Restaurants winner), and Cheval Blanc by Peter Knogl in Basel retaining their ranking. Two two-starred restaurants joined the list: focus by Patrick Mahler in Vitznau (rejoining the list), and Pavillon by Laurent Eperon (up from one star), in Zurich. The one-star category, on the other hand, saw of surge of 21 restaurants that were starred for the very first time. Newcomers include Alexandra Ziörjen’s L’Etoile - Nova in Charmey, which the guide distinguished for “French cuisine prepared the traditional way” and “utterly charming service;” chef Bernadette Lisibach’s Neue Blumenau “offers a real culinary treat.” And notably, Le Berceau des Sens, the restaurant at L'École Hôtelière de Lausanne, also took home a star—“the first time in the country that a culinary and hotel school restaurant has received such an accolade,” according to Michelin.

Below, a list of the newly starred restaurants in Switzerland (and find the full list here).

New two-star restaurants

focus - Vitznau

Pavillon - Zurich

New one-star restaurants

20/20 by Mövenpick – Zurich

Alpine Gourmet Prato Borni – Zermatt

Le Berceau des Sens – Lausanne

La Brezza – Ascona

Le Café Suisse – Bex

L’Etoile - Nova – Charmey

Gasthaus zum Kreuz – Dallenwil

Gustav – Zurich

Jakobs ESSZIMMER – Rapperswil-Jona

The K by Tim Raue – St. Moritz

Krone-Tredecim – Sihlbrugg

Neue Blumenau – Lömmenschwil

The Omnia – Zermatt

Ornellaia – Zurich

Paul’s by Schützelhofer – Widnau

La Régence Balavaud – Vétroz

Ritzcoffier – Obbürgen

Roots – Basel

Ryokan Hasenburg - USAGIYAMA – Widen

Sens – Vitznau

Zur Gedult – Burgdorf