The Michelin Guide Announces 2019 Stars for Germany

We’re only a few months into 2019, and Michelin has already announced guides for France, Switzerland, and the Nordic countries—the latest? Germany, which was announced Tuesday at the Star Revelation event in Berlin. There were additions in both the two-star and one-star category, bringing up Germany’s grand total of starred restaurants to 309—the most the country has ever had, according to the guide.

"This 2019 selection confirms the ongoing positive progress of German gastronomy,” Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides, said in a statement. “This success is due to both the existing guard of well-established and experienced chefs, as well as a new generation of young and talented chefs with their innovative and fresh ideas."

On the three-star front, ten restaurants retained their ranking, including Atelier (Munich), Vendôme (Bergisch Gladbach), and Aqua (Wolfsburg), which were all runners-up in the 2018 World’s 50 Best list. One dropped off the list—La Vie in Osnabrück, which has closed since last year’s guide, according to Eater. In the two-star category, there are five new restaurants, for a total of 38: Purs in Andernach (a newcomer which shot straight to the two-star list), Luce d’Oro in Krün, Sosein. in Heroldsberg, Alexander Herrmann by Tobias Bätz in Wirsberg, and Ox & Klee in Cologne.

The largest growth the guide announced was in the one-star and Bib Gourmand (good quality dishes with food value) categories, with 37 and 39 additions, respectively. New one-star restaurants include SAVU in Berlin, which the guide surmised as “relaxed and informal with an appealing Nordic touch;” at Koch und Kellner in Nuremberg, the dishes were highlighted for being harmonious, “with no frills or unnecessary fuss.” In total, there are now 261 one-starred restaurants and 424 Bib Gourmand restaurants across Germany—so if you’ve got a trip planned soon, rest assured you’ve got plenty of options to find great food. For the full list of Michelin-recognized restaurants in Germany, check out the full guide here.