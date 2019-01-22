The Michelin Guide Announces 2019 Stars for France: See the New Additions

A record number of restaurants made this year’s list.
It’s that time of year again: The Michelin Guide has revealed its 2019 restaurant picks for France, and predictably, the list has generated buzz. With 632 starred restaurants across the country, a whopping 75 of them are new – “a record level never seen before,” according to a statement released by Michelin. Then there’s Sebastien Bras, the French chef who asked for his three-star restaurant Le Suquet to be removed from the 2018 guide, and famously celebrated the loss last year. Now, his restaurant is officially back on the list, but as a two-star establishment instead.
Of the 75 additions, only two were crowned with three stars, including Argentine-born, French-based chef Mauro Colagreco’s Menton restaurant, Mirazur. Located minutes from the Italian border on the French Riviera, the Mediterranean restaurant, which is also listed as no. 3 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, is known for Latin and European preparations of seasonal produce and seafood. The news comes less than two weeks after the chef debuted his first U.S. restaurant, Florie’s, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Le Clos des Sens, located in southeastern France, rounded out the country’s 27 three-starred restaurants.
“This year, more than any other, the Michelin Guide France is demonstrating a gastronomic France that excels on all fronts," said Gwendal Poullenec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, in a statement. "From remarkable regional dynamism, to showcasing new talented youngsters, and to an unprecedented number of new star-studded restaurants led by women, the 2019 vintage shines brightly in many ways.”
Five new restaurants were awarded two stars, including chef David Toutain’s vegetable-forward namesake eatery, and chef Stéphanie Le Quellec’s flavorful La Scène. The guide made it a point to name ten of the 68 one-starred restaurants, which are all female-led, presumably in an effort to curb criticism over the guide’s previous editions and winners.
As with all years, there was some disappointment too, including restaurant Auberge de L'Ill, which, after 51 years, has lost its third star.
The full list of 632 starred restaurants will be released this Friday.
Below, find the list of newly starred restaurants, as neatly organized by Fine Dining Lovers.
New Three-Star Restaurants
Le Clos des Sens - Annecy
Mirazur - Menton
New Two-Star Restaurants
Le coquillage - Cancale
La Maison d'à Côté - Montlivault
La Scène - Paris
Restaurant David Toutain - Paris
AM Alexandre Mazzia - Marseille
New One-Star Restaurants
Lait Thym Sel - Angers
Nature - Armentières
La Table de Castigno - Assignan
Château de Vault de Lugny - Avallon / Vault-de-Lugny
La Mirande - Avignon
Les Oliviers - Bandol
L'Allée des Vignes - Cajarc
La Signoria - Calvi
Côté Cuisine - Carnac
L'Or Q'idée - Cergy-Pontoise / Pontoise
L'Ostal - Clermont-Ferrand
Hostellerie de la Pointe St-Mathieu - Le Conquet / Pointe de St-Mathieu
Sarkara - Courchevel / Courchevel 1850
L'Aspérule - Dijon
Le Pourquoi Pas - Dinard
Le Royal - Épernay / Champillon
L'Oustalet - Gigondas
L'Anthocyane - Lannion
Rozo - Lille
La Sommelière - Lyon
Saisons - Marseille
La Table du Hameau - Maussane-les-Alpilles / Paradou
Prima - Megève
L'Évidence - Montbazon
Le Grill - Monte-Carlo
Lulu Rouget - Nantes
La Table d'à Côté - Orléans / Ardon
La Poule au Port - Paris
Accents Table Bourse - Paris
ERH - Paris
Frenchie - Paris
Rachines - Paris
Baieta - Paris
Oka - Paris
Sola - Paris
Yoshinori - Paris
Tomy & Co. - Paris
L'Abysse au Pavillon Ledoyen - Paris
La Condesa - Paris
Louis - Paris
NESO - Paris
Abri - Paris
Automne - Paris
Virtus - Paris
Pilgrim - Paris
Un Parfum de Gourmandise - Périgueux
Restaurant de Lauzun - Pézenas
Rachines - Rennes
Auberge Quintessence - Roubion
La Source - Saint-Galmiere
Le Brouillarta - Saint-Jeanne-de-Luz
La Terrasse - Saint-Raphaël
Restaurant de Tourrel - Saint-Rémi-de-Provence
Lalique - Sauternes/Bommes
Villa de l'Étang blanc - Seignosse
Le Marcel - Sète
Les Funambules - Strasbourg
La Carambole - Strasbourg/Schiltigheim
La Tour des Sens - Tencin
Ursus - Tignes/Val Claret
Le Cénacle - Toulouse
Ambroisie - La Tour-du-Pin / Saint-Didier-de-la-Tour
Äponem - Auberge du Presbytère - Vailhan
Le Moulin de Léré - Vailly
La Table de l'Ours - Val d'Isère
Auberge de Montfleury - Villeneuve-de-Berg
L'Ours - Vincennes