The Michelin Guide Announces 2019 Stars for France: See the New Additions

It’s that time of year again: The Michelin Guide has revealed its 2019 restaurant picks for France, and predictably, the list has generated buzz. With 632 starred restaurants across the country, a whopping 75 of them are new – “a record level never seen before,” according to a statement released by Michelin. Then there’s Sebastien Bras, the French chef who asked for his three-star restaurant Le Suquet to be removed from the 2018 guide, and famously celebrated the loss last year. Now, his restaurant is officially back on the list, but as a two-star establishment instead.

Of the 75 additions, only two were crowned with three stars, including Argentine-born, French-based chef Mauro Colagreco’s Menton restaurant, Mirazur. Located minutes from the Italian border on the French Riviera, the Mediterranean restaurant, which is also listed as no. 3 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, is known for Latin and European preparations of seasonal produce and seafood. The news comes less than two weeks after the chef debuted his first U.S. restaurant, Florie’s, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Le Clos des Sens, located in southeastern France, rounded out the country’s 27 three-starred restaurants.

“This year, more than any other, the Michelin Guide France is demonstrating a gastronomic France that excels on all fronts," said Gwendal Poullenec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, in a statement. "From remarkable regional dynamism, to showcasing new talented youngsters, and to an unprecedented number of new star-studded restaurants led by women, the 2019 vintage shines brightly in many ways.”

Five new restaurants were awarded two stars, including chef David Toutain’s vegetable-forward namesake eatery, and chef Stéphanie Le Quellec’s flavorful La Scène. The guide made it a point to name ten of the 68 one-starred restaurants, which are all female-led, presumably in an effort to curb criticism over the guide’s previous editions and winners.

As with all years, there was some disappointment too, including restaurant Auberge de L'Ill, which, after 51 years, has lost its third star.

The full list of 632 starred restaurants will be released this Friday.

Below, find the list of newly starred restaurants, as neatly organized by Fine Dining Lovers.

New Three-Star Restaurants

Le Clos des Sens - Annecy

Mirazur - Menton

New Two-Star Restaurants

Le coquillage - Cancale

La Maison d'à Côté - Montlivault

La Scène - Paris

Restaurant David Toutain - Paris

AM Alexandre Mazzia - Marseille

New One-Star Restaurants

Lait Thym Sel - Angers



Nature - Armentières



La Table de Castigno - Assignan



Château de Vault de Lugny - Avallon / Vault-de-Lugny



La Mirande - Avignon



Les Oliviers - Bandol



L'Allée des Vignes - Cajarc



La Signoria - Calvi



Côté Cuisine - Carnac



L'Or Q'idée - Cergy-Pontoise / Pontoise



L'Ostal - Clermont-Ferrand



Hostellerie de la Pointe St-Mathieu - Le Conquet / Pointe de St-Mathieu



Sarkara - Courchevel / Courchevel 1850



L'Aspérule - Dijon



Le Pourquoi Pas - Dinard



Le Royal - Épernay / Champillon



L'Oustalet - Gigondas



L'Anthocyane - Lannion



Rozo - Lille



La Sommelière - Lyon



Saisons - Marseille



La Table du Hameau - Maussane-les-Alpilles / Paradou



Prima - Megève



L'Évidence - Montbazon



Le Grill - Monte-Carlo



Lulu Rouget - Nantes



La Table d'à Côté - Orléans / Ardon



La Poule au Port - Paris



Accents Table Bourse - Paris



ERH - Paris



Frenchie - Paris



Rachines - Paris



Baieta - Paris



Oka - Paris



Sola - Paris



Yoshinori - Paris



Tomy & Co. - Paris



L'Abysse au Pavillon Ledoyen - Paris



La Condesa - Paris



Louis - Paris



NESO - Paris



Abri - Paris



Automne - Paris



Virtus - Paris



Pilgrim - Paris



Un Parfum de Gourmandise - Périgueux



Restaurant de Lauzun - Pézenas



Rachines - Rennes



Auberge Quintessence - Roubion



La Source - Saint-Galmiere



Le Brouillarta - Saint-Jeanne-de-Luz



La Terrasse - Saint-Raphaël



Restaurant de Tourrel - Saint-Rémi-de-Provence



Lalique - Sauternes/Bommes



Villa de l'Étang blanc - Seignosse



Le Marcel - Sète



Les Funambules - Strasbourg



La Carambole - Strasbourg/Schiltigheim



La Tour des Sens - Tencin



Ursus - Tignes/Val Claret



Le Cénacle - Toulouse



Ambroisie - La Tour-du-Pin / Saint-Didier-de-la-Tour



Äponem - Auberge du Presbytère - Vailhan



Le Moulin de Léré - Vailly



La Table de l'Ours - Val d'Isère



Auberge de Montfleury - Villeneuve-de-Berg



L'Ours - Vincennes