The Michelin Guide Announces 2019 Stars for France: See the New Additions

Iakov Kalinin/iStockphoto/Getty Images

A record number of restaurants made this year’s list.

Clarissa Buch
January 22, 2019

It’s that time of year again: The Michelin Guide has revealed its 2019 restaurant picks for France, and predictably, the list has generated buzz. With 632 starred restaurants across the country, a whopping 75 of them are new – “a record level never seen before,” according to a statement released by Michelin. Then there’s Sebastien Bras, the French chef who asked for his three-star restaurant Le Suquet to be removed from the 2018 guide, and famously celebrated the loss last year. Now, his restaurant is officially back on the list, but as a two-star establishment instead.

Of the 75 additions, only two were crowned with three stars, including Argentine-born, French-based chef Mauro Colagreco’s Menton restaurant, Mirazur. Located minutes from the Italian border on the French Riviera, the Mediterranean restaurant, which is also listed as no. 3 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, is known for Latin and European preparations of seasonal produce and seafood. The news comes less than two weeks after the chef debuted his first U.S. restaurant, Florie’s, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Le Clos des Sens, located in southeastern France, rounded out the country’s 27 three-starred restaurants.

“This year, more than any other, the Michelin Guide France is demonstrating a gastronomic France that excels on all fronts," said Gwendal Poullenec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, in a statement. "From remarkable regional dynamism, to showcasing new talented youngsters, and to an unprecedented number of new star-studded restaurants led by women, the 2019 vintage shines brightly in many ways.”

Five new restaurants were awarded two stars, including chef David Toutain’s vegetable-forward namesake eatery, and chef Stéphanie Le Quellec’s flavorful La Scène. The guide made it a point to name ten of the 68 one-starred restaurants, which are all female-led, presumably in an effort to curb criticism over the guide’s previous editions and winners.

As with all years, there was some disappointment too, including restaurant Auberge de L'Ill, which, after 51 years, has lost its third star.

The full list of 632 starred restaurants will be released this Friday.

Below, find the list of newly starred restaurants, as neatly organized by Fine Dining Lovers

New Three-Star Restaurants

Le Clos des Sens - Annecy

Mirazur - Menton 

New Two-Star Restaurants

Le coquillage - Cancale

La Maison d'à Côté - Montlivault

La Scène - Paris

Restaurant David Toutain - Paris

AM Alexandre Mazzia - Marseille

New One-Star Restaurants 

Lait Thym Sel - Angers
 
Nature - Armentières
 
La Table de Castigno - Assignan
 
Château de Vault de Lugny - Avallon / Vault-de-Lugny
 
La Mirande - Avignon
 
Les Oliviers - Bandol
 
L'Allée des Vignes - Cajarc
 
La Signoria - Calvi
 
Côté Cuisine - Carnac
 
L'Or Q'idée - Cergy-Pontoise / Pontoise
 
L'Ostal - Clermont-Ferrand
 
Hostellerie de la Pointe St-Mathieu - Le Conquet / Pointe de St-Mathieu
 
Sarkara - Courchevel / Courchevel 1850
 
L'Aspérule - Dijon
 
Le Pourquoi Pas - Dinard
 
Le Royal - Épernay / Champillon
 
L'Oustalet - Gigondas
 
L'Anthocyane - Lannion
 
Rozo - Lille
 
La Sommelière - Lyon
 
Saisons - Marseille
 
La Table du Hameau - Maussane-les-Alpilles / Paradou
 
Prima - Megève
 
L'Évidence - Montbazon
 
Le Grill - Monte-Carlo
 
Lulu Rouget - Nantes
 
La Table d'à Côté - Orléans / Ardon
 
La Poule au Port - Paris
 
Accents Table Bourse - Paris
 
ERH - Paris
 
Frenchie - Paris
 
Rachines - Paris
 
Baieta - Paris
 
Oka - Paris
 
Sola - Paris
 
Yoshinori - Paris
 
Tomy & Co. - Paris
 
L'Abysse au Pavillon Ledoyen - Paris
 
La Condesa - Paris
 
Louis - Paris
 
NESO - Paris
 
Abri - Paris
 
Automne - Paris
 
Virtus - Paris
 
Pilgrim - Paris
 
Un Parfum de Gourmandise - Périgueux
 
Restaurant de Lauzun - Pézenas
 
Rachines - Rennes
 
Auberge Quintessence - Roubion
 
La Source - Saint-Galmiere
 
Le Brouillarta - Saint-Jeanne-de-Luz
 
La Terrasse - Saint-Raphaël
 
Restaurant de Tourrel - Saint-Rémi-de-Provence
 
Lalique - Sauternes/Bommes
 
Villa de l'Étang blanc - Seignosse
 
Le Marcel - Sète
 
Les Funambules - Strasbourg
 
La Carambole - Strasbourg/Schiltigheim
 
La Tour des Sens - Tencin
 
Ursus - Tignes/Val Claret
 
Le Cénacle - Toulouse
 
Ambroisie - La Tour-du-Pin / Saint-Didier-de-la-Tour
 
Äponem - Auberge du Presbytère - Vailhan
 
Le Moulin de Léré - Vailly
 
La Table de l'Ours - Val d'Isère
 
Auberge de Montfleury - Villeneuve-de-Berg
 
L'Ours - Vincennes

