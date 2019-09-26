Michelin Awards 25 Chicago Restaurants with Stars in 2020 Guide

Image zoom Mlenny/Getty Images

It’s been a busy week for Chicago’s dining scene. Last week, the Michelin Guide announced its 2020 Bib Gourmand selections for the city, recognizing 54 restaurants for serving “high-quality food available at a reasonable price.” The list included Stephanie Izard’s newly minted Cabra and La Josie, a West Loop restaurant from Jose Luis Barajas. On Thursday, even more local restaurants were honored as Michelin announced the 2020 Chicago stars, awarding 25 restaurants. Five of them are new one-star restaurants, and all are located in the city’s West Loop neighborhood.

"Our inspectors are especially impressed by the high-end Japanese cuisine available in the West Loop,” Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, said in a statement. “We have five new one-star restaurants in the 2020 Michelin Guide Chicago, each of which demonstrates a fine attention to detail and serves high-quality, top-notch cuisine.”

Grant Achatz’s Alinea still reigns supreme as the only three-starred establishment in the city, first earning the distinction in 2010—the restaurant is known for pioneering the molecular gastronomy movement in the States. The two-star category didn’t see any movement either, with Acadia, Oriole, and Smyth still retaining their rankings. As for the one-star category, Kikkō, run by chef de cuisine Mariya Russell and overseen by Oriole’s Noah Sandoval, was recognized for its sashimi, house-made tofu, and seared mackerel. The inspectors said B.K. Park’s Mako offers a “strikingly beautiful procession of sushi” and chef Sangtae Park’s Omakase Yume serves “high-quality food at a good value.” Mari Katsumura also earned a star at Yūgen for contemporary dishes influenced by Japanese flavors, while Next—from chefs Edgar Tinoco and Grant Achatz—jumped from Michelin Plate to one star due to its “novel approach to dining.” In total, there are 21 one-star restaurants, up three from last year’s guide.

Check out the full list of recognized restaurants below, and stay tuned for more Michelin news as the guide announces the Washington, D.C. stars on October 1, New York City Bib Gourmands on October 14, and New York City Stars on October 21.

Michelin Guide Chicago Stars 2020

Three Stars

Alinea

Two Stars

Acadia

Oriole

Smyth

One Star

Band of Bohemia

Blackbird

Boka

EL Ideas

Elizabeth

Elske

Entente

Everest

Goosefoot

Kikkō (NEW)

Mako (NEW)

Next (NEW)

North Pond

Omakase Yume (NEW)

Parachute

Schwa

Sepia

Spiaggia

Temporis

Topolobampo

Yūgen (NEW)