Michelin Guide Announces 2020 Stars for New York
Blue Hill at Stone Barns finally received stars, while Atomix jumped from one star to two.
After releasing the list of 2020 Bib Gourmand restaurants last week, which featured 133 restaurants, Michelin’s 2020 stars for New York City and Westchester County are finally here.
The 15th edition of the Guide features two new additions to the two-star category—including a long-awaited nod for Dan Barber—and eight additions to the one-star category, rounding out at 76 starred restaurants total. This marks the first year that Michelin has evaluated Westchester County restaurants.
The three-starred category remains the same as last year, with Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, Eleven Madison Park, Le Bernadin, Masa, and Per Se recognized as the top restaurants in the city. The two-star category, on the other hand, gained Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Dan Barber’s critically acclaimed farm-to-table restaurant in Pocantico Hills, which features vegetables directly picked from the on-site greenhouses and farm. Atomix, from Food & Wine Best New Chef Junghyun Park and Ellia Park, also jumped from one star to two stars this year, recognized for “brilliantly reinterpreted” traditional Korean dishes including jeon and banchan. In total, there are now 14 two-starred restaurants in the guide.
“Inspectors were especially impressed by an extraordinary execution of the Guide’s five criteria including the quality of ingredients, the mastery of cooking technique, the harmony of flavors, consistency over time, both during the meal and throughout the year, and the personality of the chef as it is expressed on the plate,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides, in a statement.
The one-star category saw the most movement. Crown Shy, the new restaurant from NoMad and Eleven Madison Park alum James Kent, earned a star for its “enticing menu of creative, refined and approachable fare,” while Oxalis, which opened in Prospect Heights last year, also got a nod. (The dining room features a carte blanche menu, which offers four to six courses and is revealed to diners each night when they sit down for dinner.)
Ignacio Mattos’ Estela joined the list too, as did Benno, Odo, The Four Horsemen, Le Jardiniere, and Ukiyo. It’s also worth noting that Sushi Ginza Onodera and Marea, which previously held two-star rankings, are now in the 2020 one-star category; Babbo also fell off the list entirely this year, a few months after Mario Batali officially stepped away from his restaurant empire. (Del Posto and Casa Mono, however, still retained their stars.)
Below, the full list of starred restaurants in the 2020 New York City and Westchester County Guide, courtesy of Michelin.
Three Stars
Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare
Eleven Madison Park
Le Bernardin
Masa
Per Se
Two Stars
Aquavit
Aska
Atera
Atomix (NEW)
Blanca
Blue Hill at Stone Barns (NEW)
Daniel
Gabriel Kreuther
Ichimura at Uchū
Jean-Georges
Jungsik
Ko
L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon
The Modern
One Star
Agern
Ai Fiori
Aldea
Bar Uchū (CLOSED)
Bâtard
Benno (NEW)
Blue Hill
Bouley at Home
Carbone
Casa Enrique
Casa Mono
Caviar Russe
Claro
The Clocktower
Contra
Cote
Crown Shy (NEW)
Del Posto
Estela (NEW)
The Finch
The Four Horsemen (NEW)
Gotham Bar and Grill
Gramercy Tavern
Hirohisa
Jeju Noodle Bar
Jewel Bako
Kajitsu
Kanoyama
Kosaka
L’Appart
Le Coucou
Le Jardinier (NEW)
Marea
Meadosweet
The Musket Room
Nix
Noda
NoMad
Odo (NEW)
Okuda
Oxalis (NEW)
Oxomoco
Peter Luger
The River Café
Satsuki
Sushi Amane
Sushi Ginza Onodera
Sushi Inoue
Sushi Nakazawa
Sushi Noz
Sushi Yasuda
Tempura Matsui
Tuome
Ukiyo (NEW)
Uncle Boons
Wallsé
ZZ’s Clam Bar