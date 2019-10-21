Michelin Guide Announces 2020 Stars for New York

Image zoom dibrova/Getty Images

After releasing the list of 2020 Bib Gourmand restaurants last week, which featured 133 restaurants, Michelin’s 2020 stars for New York City and Westchester County are finally here.

The 15th edition of the Guide features two new additions to the two-star category—including a long-awaited nod for Dan Barber—and eight additions to the one-star category, rounding out at 76 starred restaurants total. This marks the first year that Michelin has evaluated Westchester County restaurants.

The three-starred category remains the same as last year, with Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, Eleven Madison Park, Le Bernadin, Masa, and Per Se recognized as the top restaurants in the city. The two-star category, on the other hand, gained Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Dan Barber’s critically acclaimed farm-to-table restaurant in Pocantico Hills, which features vegetables directly picked from the on-site greenhouses and farm. Atomix, from Food & Wine Best New Chef Junghyun Park and Ellia Park, also jumped from one star to two stars this year, recognized for “brilliantly reinterpreted” traditional Korean dishes including jeon and banchan. In total, there are now 14 two-starred restaurants in the guide.

“Inspectors were especially impressed by an extraordinary execution of the Guide’s five criteria including the quality of ingredients, the mastery of cooking technique, the harmony of flavors, consistency over time, both during the meal and throughout the year, and the personality of the chef as it is expressed on the plate,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides, in a statement.

The one-star category saw the most movement. Crown Shy, the new restaurant from NoMad and Eleven Madison Park alum James Kent, earned a star for its “enticing menu of creative, refined and approachable fare,” while Oxalis, which opened in Prospect Heights last year, also got a nod. (The dining room features a carte blanche menu, which offers four to six courses and is revealed to diners each night when they sit down for dinner.)

Ignacio Mattos’ Estela joined the list too, as did Benno, Odo, The Four Horsemen, Le Jardiniere, and Ukiyo. It’s also worth noting that Sushi Ginza Onodera and Marea, which previously held two-star rankings, are now in the 2020 one-star category; Babbo also fell off the list entirely this year, a few months after Mario Batali officially stepped away from his restaurant empire. (Del Posto and Casa Mono, however, still retained their stars.)

Below, the full list of starred restaurants in the 2020 New York City and Westchester County Guide, courtesy of Michelin.

Three Stars

Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare

Eleven Madison Park

Le Bernardin

Masa

Per Se

Two Stars

Aquavit

Aska

Atera

Atomix (NEW)

Blanca

Blue Hill at Stone Barns (NEW)

Daniel

Gabriel Kreuther

Ichimura at Uchū

Jean-Georges

Jungsik

Ko

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

The Modern

One Star

Agern

Ai Fiori

Aldea

Bar Uchū (CLOSED)

Bâtard

Benno (NEW)

Blue Hill

Bouley at Home

Carbone

Casa Enrique

Casa Mono

Caviar Russe

Claro

The Clocktower

Contra

Cote

Crown Shy (NEW)

Del Posto

Estela (NEW)

The Finch

The Four Horsemen (NEW)

Gotham Bar and Grill

Gramercy Tavern

Hirohisa

Jeju Noodle Bar

Jewel Bako

Kajitsu

Kanoyama

Kosaka

L’Appart

Le Coucou

Le Jardinier (NEW)

Marea

Meadosweet

The Musket Room

Nix

Noda

NoMad

Odo (NEW)

Okuda

Oxalis (NEW)

Oxomoco

Peter Luger

The River Café

Satsuki

Sushi Amane

Sushi Ginza Onodera

Sushi Inoue

Sushi Nakazawa

Sushi Noz

Sushi Yasuda

Tempura Matsui

Tuome

Ukiyo (NEW)

Uncle Boons

Wallsé

ZZ’s Clam Bar