Michelin Announces 2020 Guide for Germany
Berlin gains its first three-star restaurant.
Michelin season is in full swing for 2020. Just last month, the guide for the Nordic Countries were released, as well as the first-ever guide for Malta, which saw three restaurants earn one star and three others receive Bib Gourmands. The latest is the 2020 guide for Germany, which was announced on March 3 and features 37 newly-starred restaurants.
The big news happened in Berlin, where Rutz, run by chef Marco Müller, earned a third star this year, making it the first restaurant in the city to receive the honor. The guide wrote that the menu “promises well-balanced, creative combinations of top-quality ingredients, skillfully showcasing particular flavors to give each dish its own special character.” (It also received a green clover for “sustainable gastronomy.”) Overall, Germany now has 10 three-star restaurants—Schwarzwaldstube in Baiersbronn, which has maintained a three-star rating since 1993, was destroyed in a fire earlier this year and thus did not appear in this year's guide, according to Michelin.
In the two-star category, seven restaurants joined the ranks for a grand total of 43, a record for the country. The spread includes Les Deux in Munich, Oberndorfer's Eisvogel in Neunburg vorm Wald, Olivo in Stuttgart, Gustav in Frankfurt am Main, CODA Dessert Dining restaurant in Berlin, Bianc in Hamburg, and Jante in Hanover. As for the one-star ratings? There were 29 additions, ranging from Prism in Berlin to Sparkling Bistro in Munich.
You can find the full Germany guide on Michelin’s website, including all starred restaurants as well as Bib Gourmand and Michelin Plate distinctions. The newly starred restaurants for 2020 are outlined below, courtesy of Michelin.
Three Stars
Rutz, Berlin
Two Stars
CODA Dessert Dining, Berlin
Gustav, Frankfurt am Main
bianc, Hamburg
Jante, Hannover
Les Deux, München
Obendorfer’s Eisvogel, Neunburg vorm Wald
Olivo, Stuttgart
One Star
Cordo, Berlin
prism, Berlin
Villa Linde – s’Äpfle, Bodman-Ludwisghafen
Kucher’s Gourmet, Darscheid
BjörnsOX, Dermbach
Der Öschberghof – Ösch Noir, Donaueschingen
Setzkasten, Düsseldorf
Traube, Efringen-Kirchen
Hannappel, Essen
Le Canard nouveau, Hamburg
noVA, Herrenberg
OSCARS fine dining, Hinterzarten
astrain, Köln
SeeVital Hotel Schiff – SEO Küchenhandwerk, Langenargen
mural, München
Sparkling Bistro, München
Coeur D’Artichaut, Münster (Westfalen)
ferment, Münster (Westfalen)
Alte Baiz, Neuhausen (Enzkreis)
Kesselhaus, Osnabrück
Gasthaus Jakob, Perasdorf
PAVO im Burghotel Falkenstein, Pfronten
Gourmetsrestaurant Nico Burghardt, Schorndorf
Schwingshackl ESSKULTUR Gourmet, Bad Tölz
Schloss Filseck, Uhingen
Weinstock, Volkach
THE IZAKAYA, Wachenheim an der Weinstraße
Admiral, Weisenheim am Berg
Pietsch, Wernigerode