Michael and Tara Gallina to Take Over St. Louis’ Beloved Winslow’s Home Restaurant

When 2018 Best New Chef Michael Gallina and his wife, Tara Gallina, decided to open their critically acclaimed St. Louis restaurant Vicia, they based their menu on seasonal produce, sourcing products (and inspiration) from local farms. A quick glance shows kohlrabi shell tacos and watermelon bites paired with a tomato sofrito, goat cheese, and pickled green tomatoes; Berkshire pork is served with nectarines and pickled ramps. The restaurant is all about vegetable-forward cuisine with a fine-dining twist, and it earned the duo a James Beard Award nomination for Best New Restaurant in 2018. Now, the Gallinas are getting ready to expand their empire. On August 26, the couple announced that they’re purchasing and revamping Winslow’s Home, an iconic local restaurant and gourmet market.

Winslow’s Home, too, was known for farm-fresh dishes (and dynamite chocolate chip cookies), so the Gallinas will keep that ethos when they take over this coming October, rechristening the restaurant to “Winslow’s Table.” As with Vicia, Michael will oversee the kitchen, bringing plenty of new dishes onboard. Expect pastries, quiche, and Vicia’s “cast iron pancake” for breakfast, while lunch and dinner will be à la carte—save for the Farmer’s Feast, which offers diners a family-style meal with a sampling of some favorite dishes from Vicia. Winslow's Table will also be more laid-back than the latter.

“With Vicia, we’ve seen how excited diners are to embrace fresh, seasonal cuisine that is sourced from our local community,” Michael said in an announcement. “We can’t wait to expand our reach and introduce our food to an even bigger audience in a more casual setting.”

There will also be packaged dinners and “Vicia specialities” like pesto, soups, and grain salads ready to grab in a takeaway case—plus, craft beer and wine to-go as well. The Gallinas will continue to source ingredients from many of the same vendors they use at Vicia, which includes Winslow’s Farm, owned by Ann Sheehan Lipton (who also opened and owned Winslow’s Home.) Lipton will continue to own the farm and is planning on starting something new while the Gallinas take over the restaurant.

After a brief closure and redesign by Sasha Malinich of R/5 and Casco Architects in October, Winslow’s Table will be ready to serve St. Louis come November. The restaurant will be open Tuesday to Sunday—in addition to the regular sit-down dining room, there will also be a private event space for corporate dinners, “social functions,” and wine dinners.

Winslow’s Table will be located at 7213 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63130.