Michael Kors Will Dress Team USA at This Year’s Bocuse d’Or Finale

Tuesday marks the first day of the 2019 Bocuse d’Or Finale—or, as we call it, “the Culinary Olympics.” The biennial event brings chefs from all over the world (24 countries!) together in Lyon to compete on live TV for the Bocuse d’Or award. Back in April, we saw team U.S.A win first place in the regional Bocuse d’Or Americas competition, beating out ten other countries to qualify for this year’s finale. It’s a prestigious achievement for the three-person ensemble, made up of Matthew Kirkley, Mimi Chen, and Robert Sulatycky. To celebrate? They’ll be dressed by the one-and-only Michael Kors, who is the official Team USA outerwear sponsor, for the finale.

“The American Team, Thomas Keller and I could not be any prouder that Michael Kors is fitting all of us with fashionable outerwear, embroidered with the proud colors of Team USA 2019,” ment’or chairman chef Daniel Boulud said in a statement.

The uniforms are sleek and simple—a three-in-one navy jacket from the designer’s men’s line. They’ll feature embroidered Michael Kors and Team USA logos, per the statement, along with 2019 Bocuse d’Or patches that “prominently display the American flag.” If the heat gets to be too much during the competition, the jackets also have an interior vest attachment, which can be worn separately. In addition to Kirkley, Chen, and Sulatycky, the rest of team USA will be outfitted as well, including assistants and advisors, as well as Boulud himself and Thomas Keller, Team USA's president and ment’or founder.

As we’ve previously reported, the stakes at this year’s competition are pretty high for Team USA—when they brought home the gold medal in 2017, it was the first time they’d come out on top since Bocuse D’Or was founded in 1987 by chef Paul Bocuse. Luckily, they’ve been training full-time to prepare.

If you want to cheer them on, tune in live on Bocuse d’Or’s official site. This year’s theme is “vegetable chartreuse with shellfish and suckling veal rack with five prime chops,” and the competition airs on January 29 and January 30.