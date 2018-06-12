Here Is the Menu From President Donald Trump's Lunch with Kim Jong-un

Yesterday, President Trump joined North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un for an official state lunch in Singapore. The meeting marked a notable moment of tentatively friendly relations between the two nations. Here is what was on the menu.

The starter focused on fresh produce and seafood: They were served a prawn cocktail accompanied by an avocado salad, green mango kerabu (a rice dish), along with fresh octopus, and stuffed cucumber.

As the main course, diners—including U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly—were given a choice of beef short rib confit, sweet and sour crispy pork and Yangzhou fried rice (a Chinese-style dish typically prepared in a wok), and soy braised cod.

Dessert offered more classic options: dark chocolate tartlet ganache, Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream topped with a cherry coulis, or a slice of tropezienne. Sure, Häagen-Dazs might not be most exclusive ice cream out there, but it does embody American tastes.

This lunch comes in slight contrast to the first official state dinner held at the White House in April of this year, which hosted French president Emmanuel Macron. On that occasion, the White House chose to serve American wines, while the menu featured an American dish influenced by French food—a New Orleans-style rice jambalaya. On the other hand, the menu at the Singapore lunch seemed to highlight a variety of ingredients used throughout Asia.

Before the two leaders sat down for lunch, President Trump and Kim Jong-un shook hands, hinting that negotiations for the “complete denuclearization” of North Korea, while not entirely successful, were at least progressing amicably. While the summit ended on a positive note, Trump says that sanctions on the country will stay in place, at least until denuclearization occurs. Regardless, President Trump did promise that Kim Jong-un can someday expect an invite to the White House.