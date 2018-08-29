The Menu for the 2018 Emmys Is Here

As Hollywood gears up for the 70th Annnual Emmy Awards, chef Joachim Splichal is preparing for a giant task: serving over 3,800 of the biggest VIPs (and fussiest eaters) in the country.

Splichal, along with Patina Catering, is returning to cater the awards for the 23rd year, so we're not too worried about whether he can pull it off. The chef will host the official Emmys after-party celebrations, where all the eating actually happens: the Governors Ball on Monday, September 17, immediately following the 70th Emmy Awards telecast; and the Creative Arts Governors Ball events on Saturday, September 8, and Sunday, September 9.

This year, the menu will feature 35 small plate items, many of which are inspired by favorites from the restaurants Patina and Nick + Stef’s Steakhouse. New on the menu this year will be more vegetarian and vegan items, including a cashew ceviche with lime-marinated cashew, hearts of palm, cucumber, leche de tigre, avocado mousse, and crispy blue corn; sweet corn agnolotti with lime brown butter and toasted hazelnuts; and truffle-scented French fries.

There will also be refined versions of alcohol-absorbing comfort foods, including hand-carved flat iron steak, mini Gruyère popovers, Filipino BBQ chicken skewers, Nashville hot fried chicken sliders, and grilled cheese.

“This year’s menu brings a new level of culinary creativity to the Governors Ball, and alongside the Television Academy, we’re beyond thrilled to share each individually unique dish with our guests,” said Splichal in a statement. “We’ve incorporated more variety than ever before, with healthy, plant-based options, as well as renditions on Patina classics.”

This year, several food-focused shows are up for awards. Bravo's Top Chef was nominated in the overall category of Outstanding Reality-Competition Program, and CNN's Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown (also nominated for overall Outstanding Informational Series or Special) and Bravo TV's Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, are up for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series.