Memorial Day Deals and Discounts: Where Active Military and Veterans Can Get Free Food This Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is a time for many things: barbecues, beer, and a much-needed day off. Of course, the reason for this holiday marking the official beginning of summer is to honor the military service members who have given their lives for their country. To that end, Memorial Day deals and discounts are available for those service members still with us as an appreciation for the sacrifice all military and their families make each day.

Here are some of the discounts, free meals, and other food and drink deals available to active and retired military personnel on May 28, 2018, and during Military Appreciation Month.

Knotts Berry Farm

Home to famous fried chicken and pie, active, retired, or veteran U.S. Military Personnel get one free admission per adult and up to six discounted tickets.

McCormick & Schmick's

Gold Star parents and spouses, veterans, and active members of the military and National Guard get a free entrée on May 28.

Mission BBQ

The barbecue chain is offering military personnel free sandwiches each day in the week leading up to Memorial Day.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub

Military and veterans who show proof of service get a free $9.99 Real Size entrée with the purchase of any regular-priced entrée on May 28.

Perkins Restaurants

Veterans and active military get a free Magnificent 7 breakfast—that's three pancakes, two eggs, and two strips of bacon or sausages—at participating locations on May 28.

SweetFrog

This frozen yogurt shop is offering a 20 percent discount to active and retired military every Monday this month, including Memorial Day.

If you plan to honor the holiday at home, don't forget to check out Food & Wine's guide to every recipe and party idea you'll need for hosting a delicious Memorial Day get-together this weekend.

We will update this article with more discounts and deals as they are confirmed.