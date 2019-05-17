Memorial Day 2019: Deals and Discounts for Veterans and Active Military Members

Memorial Day honors military service members who have sacrificed their lives for this country—and every year, several restaurants and food companies give thanks by offering discounts, free entrées, and more to veterans, active service members, and their families. At Potbelly Sandwich Shop, they can redeem a free sandwich, salad, or pick-your-pair as part of a BOGO deal; TGI Friday’s is taking 15 percent off family meal boxes and party platters. Check out all the places offering Memorial Day promotions below, and watch out for updates as we add more in the days leading up to Memorial Day Weekend.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

If you dine with a veteran, active duty service member, or Gold Star family on Memorial Day, they’ll get a lunch or dinner entrée for free (equal to or less than the cost of your entrée).

Hickory Tavern

25% of proceeds from sales of the ‘Merica’s Burger on Memorial Day will be donated to the Independence Fund, according to Hickory Tavern’s site.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub

Veterans and active duty military can buy one entrée and get one free on Memorial Day—all you have to do is present your proof of service or military ID. You can pick from nine different dishes (all from the “9 real size entrées for $9.99” menu), but know that beverage, tax, and tip aren’t included.

McCormick & Schmick’s

Gold Star parents, spouses, veterans, and active members of the U.S. military and National Guard can get one free entrée (either for lunch or dinner) on May 27. Options include salmon rigatoni, buttermilk fried shrimp, and tender beef medallions—check out the full spread on the restaurant’s site.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

All veterans and active military members can grab a free sandwich, salad or “pick-your-pair” as a BOGO deal for Memorial Day. The offer runs from May 26 through May 27—simply show ID to redeem.

TGI Friday’s

TGI Friday’s Memorial Day deal is enough to feed a crowd. Family meal boxes (appetizers, entrées, sides, and salads), which feed four to six people, are fifteen percent off; or, if you’re really hungry, party platters are 15 percent off too. An entire platter of loaded potato skins sounds pretty good right now, if you ask us. To see all the different options and combinations, check out the menus on Friday’s site.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.