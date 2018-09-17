Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Put Her Name on This Cookbook for a Great Cause

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has only held her royal title for four months, and yet the Royal Family’s American in-law already has a cookbook bearing her name about to hit shelves. But while there is a bevy of celebrity cookbooks out there from the likes of Chrissy Teigen and Snoop Dogg, and even one from a former Buckingham Palace chef, Markle’s cookbook isn’t penned by Her Royal Highness herself. Instead, the Duchess is using her star-power to bring attention to a project from London’s Hubb Community Kitchen by writing the forward for the organization’s upcoming release Together: Our Community Cookbook.

The book features more than 50 recipes from a group of women who came together last summer in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire which claimed 73 lives and injured dozens more as the North Kensington housing block burned down on June 14, 2017. Convening at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in West London, the women—whose cultural heritages range from Europe to the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Mediterranean—began producing meals for their family and community members while also finding the process a healing and strengthening experience. The work continued, evolving into the Hubb Community Kitchen, taking it’s name from the Arabic word for “love.” Recipes in Together will include “Green Chili and Avocado Dip, Coconut Chicken Curry, Eggplant Masala, Persian Chicken with Barberry Rice, Caramelized Plum Upside-Down Cake, Spiced Mint Tea and lots more,” an announcement from publisher Penguin Random House reveals.

According to Kensington Palace, the Duchess made her first visit to Hubb back in January and has returned privately a number of times since. “I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together,” the Duchess said in a statement. “Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy – in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food, through crisis or joy – something we can all relate to… Through this charitable endeavour, the proceeds will allow the kitchen to thrive and keep the global spirit of community alive." See the official announcement video below:

The Duchess of Sussex is supporting a new charity cookbook, 'Together: Our Community Cookbook', which celebrates the power of cooking to bring communities together. #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/XEclxgQjR4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 17, 2018

Profits from the sale of Together will go back to Hubb Community Kitchen so that the organization can expand its operations to seven days a week and broaden its footprint in the community. Together: Our Community Cookbook will be released September 25 and retail for $16.99.