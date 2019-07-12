Jimmy Kimmel Gave the USA Women’s Soccer Team Chicken Nuggets in Lieu of a White House Visit

Image zoom VI-Images/Getty Images

Last night, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, the co-captains of the World Cup-winning USA Women’s Soccer Team, dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live. If you watch the video below, the first thing you may be surprised to learn is that the World “Cup” isn’t a cup. “We were looking forward to drinking out of it,” Rapinoe quipped.

But one thing you probably already knew is that — oddly enough — the President of the United States and the United States Women’s Soccer Team aren’t really getting along right now. (Who am I kidding? It’s odd from a historical perspective, but not at all odd in our present climate.) “So President Trump… Megan, you quite famously now said that you were not interested in visiting the White House,” Kimmel explains. “He said he was going to invite you guys to the White House. He hasn’t invited you to the White House yet. I’m guessing you won’t go to the White House if he does invite you — unless he asks really nicely.”

But at this point, the late night host steps in. “But I also don’t want to cheat you out of the experience of visiting the White House,” his premise begins. “So we’ve prepared something special for you.” And if you can’t see where this is going, well, then at the very least you don’t write for Jimmy Kimmel Live…

The curtains are thrown open and — lo and behold — Kimmel had prepared his two guests their own feast of fast food… an insane amount of chicken nuggets — more than you could fit in the World Cup even if it was a real cup. Oh, and two fake Secret Service members holding silver trays of dipping sauces. “Ladies, this is for you,” Kimmel proclaims, pointing towards the fake White House set. “5,000 chicken nuggets.”

Of course, 5,000 nuggs ain’t cheap, so Kimmel might as well squeeze in one last joke. “If you really are the champions we know you are,” he adds, “the three of us will eat all of these before the night is done.” No word on if they accomplished that goal.