'Mean Girls' Themed Wines Are a Thing Now, and They Were Created by Aaron Samuels Himself

While it’s been a solid 15 years since Mean Girls first hit theaters, the nostalgia for the high school comedy still lives on. There’s funny food moments we’re still laughing at (“whatever, I’m getting cheese fries” is the perfect response to anything); last September, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer launched a limited-edition Mean Girls Crazy Shake that came with its own burn book, and naturally, was entirely decked out in pink. The latest tribute comes from wine club Nocking Point Wines—a red and a rosé released on April 1—created in partnership with Jonathan Bennett, reports Delish. Yes, that's none other than the dreamy Aaron Samuels himself—now, apparently turned wine connoisseur.

The rosé, named Wednesday Rosé as a nod to “on Wednesdays we wear pink,” pays homage to the movie’s 15th anniversary, according to Nocking Point’s website. The bottle has a white label that looks straight out of the burn book, complete with cut out-style letters and “you can’t sip with us” written on it. It’s a blend of Grenache, Syrah, and Zinfandel—if you want to order it, it’s available in increments of two bottles or more, starting at $52. “This one is perfect for brunch with your best friends and the perfect companion to 'The Burn Cookbook,’ authored by JB [Jonathan Bennett] himself,” the site description reads. (In case you forgot, there is indeed an official Mean Girls cookbook!)

For fans who prefer red, Bennett tipped his hat to fan-favorite character Karen Smith. The Syrah and Zinfandel blend is called “I’m a Red…Duh!”—if you recall from the movie’s Halloween party scene, Smith dresses up as a mouse and gets indignant when no one can tell what she is, so she says “I’m a mouse, duh!” The wine is described as super fruity, with a “solid structure and noticeable but integrated tannin.” Like Wednesday Rosé, you can order it in quantities of 2, 3, 6, or 12 bottles, starting at $56 for 2. You can also try both wines out if you order them through Nocking Point’s April Tastemakers' Club box—which sounds like the recipe for a perfect Mean Girls wine and movie night, if you ask us.