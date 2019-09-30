A ‘Mean Girls’ Pop-Up Restaurant Is Headed to Santa Monica

Image zoom Entertainment Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo

Even though Mean Girls came out over a decade ago, the movie’s legacy lives on. There’s a musical running on Broadway written by Tina Fey; last September, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, known for its gravity-defying “Crazy Shakes,” temporarily added a Mean Girls-themed shake to the menu. And now, Mean Girls fandom continues with a themed pop-up restaurant scheduled to open this fall. Called Fetch, the pop-up will open in Santa Monica in November at the old Joan’s On Third location, reports Eater Los Angeles.

Per Eater, the menu will feature an assortment of dishes packed with movie references (and plenty of pink). There will be “Whatever Cheese Fries” topped with pink cheese sauce, an homage to Regina George’s iconic “whatever, I’m getting cheese fries” line; and a “Just Stab Caesar Salad," named for the scene when Gretchen Weiners says “we should totally just stab Caesar." Yes, the salad has pink dressing, too. Other options include a “Coach’s Hot Dog” with pink coleslaw. Tickets go on sale October 3, naturally, and the pop-up will be open from November 8 through November 24.

If you’re unable to make it to Santa Monica, you can also celebrate Mean Girls by enjoying wine created by Aaron Samuels himself (aka actor Jonathan Bennett) and launched in honor of the movie's 15th anniversary. Earlier this year, Bennett collaborated with wine club Nocking Point Wines to launch two Mean Girls-themed bottles. The first is Wednesday Rosé (a nod to “on Wednesdays we wear pink”), a blend of Grenache, Syrah, and Zinfandel that’s decorated with a Burn Book-style label and “you can’t sip with us” scrawled on in pseudo-Sharpie. Prices start at $48 for an order of two bottles. There's also “I’m a Red…Duh!”, which pays homage to Karen Smith’s iconic mouse Halloween costume. Priced starting at $56 per bottle, the Syrah and Zinfandel blend is described as super fruity, with a “solid structure and noticeable but integrated tannin.”