McDonald's Plant-Based Burger Trial Isn't a Slam Dunk

Plant-based meats are arguably the biggest trend in fast food. And McDonald's is inarguably America's largest burger chain. So needless to say, the big question on many pundits' mind has been when is Ronald going to start selling a plant-based burger? It's a question that intensified this year when Burger King took its Impossible Whopper nationwide.

Last month, McDonald's partnered with Impossible Foods' top rival, Beyond Meat, to begin a test run of a new plant-based burger called the P.L.T. But short of letting any U.S. customers try it, the company instead trialed the burger at 28 locations around Ontario, Canada. Perhaps testing a Beyond Burger in America would have created too much hoopla, and Canada, while not quite as far away as Finland, where McDonald's launched a different fake meat burger, is a bit of a buffer from the U.S. Or, then again, maybe McDonald's has no deadset intention of ever bringing this burger to the U.S. Though, since McDonald's and Beyond Meat are both American companies, that's kind of hard to swallow.

Regardless, whatever McDonald's is planning with plant-based meat, a hiccup has apparently occurred: Yesterday, MarketWatch reported that sales of the P.L.T. aren't as strong as analysts had hoped. "A key question is whether McDonald's will partner with Beyond Meat in the U.S.," a Bernstein analyst was quoted as noting earlier this week. "Based on our channel checks with select McDonald's based in Ontario, Canada that are currently testing the Beyond P.L.T. burger, the initial feedback has been largely positive, although it seems that the trial has not been a blowout success thus far that justifies an immediate nationwide rollout across both Canada and the U.S."

Of course, not "a blowout success thus far" certainly isn't a failure. One could argue that blowout successes like KFC's meatless fried chicken test in one single location only did so well simply because of a confluence of publicity and scarcity, and doesn't correlate to national demand. And we shouldn't rush past the "feedback has been largely positive" part either. Still, part of the appeal of plant-based options is the excitement that surrounds them: Avoiding a lukewarm rollout is likely one of the reasons McDonald's has been slow to jump into the plant-based business to begin with. If that's the case, this talk sounds like a bad omen.

And yet, maybe this is just Canada being Canada. In July, the Canadian chain Tim Hortons added Beyond Meat items to its menus only to axe them by September. Meanwhile, in the U.S., Dunkin' also trialed a Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich in July and has just announced they are taking it nationwide. It could just be that Americans are more interested in plant-based beef than our neighbors to the north.

I reached out to McDonald's to ask for a reaction to MarketWatch's report, and I have yet to receive a response (this article will be updated if and when they do reply). But here's what we do know: McDonald's has been extremely cautious about even discussing plant-based burgers. And while it's not clear if they planned to bring the P.L.T. to America, testing it in Canada fits with that cautious approach. Further assuming that Bernstein analysts are accurate in saying sales aren't as strong as they could be, that brings up two possibilities: One, that McDonald's was possibly too cautious, and Canada isn't providing feedback that's representative of the U.S. market; or two, that maybe McDonald's has dodged a bullet on this one.

Despite being the most successful fast food restaurant on the planet, McDonald's has a history of adding products people don't want. (I'm old enough to remember the Arch Deluxe!) But today's McDonald's is savvier and likely warier of a big plant-based burger rollout than its competitors. If the Canada trial does turn out to be a bust, McDonald's plant-based burger timeline might get even slower. And the "when will McDonald's add a plant-based burger?" questions won't be going away any time soon.