McDonald’s Will Deliver Socks and Slippers for a Comfy Night In

Fast food brands have rarely openly stated that their grub is perfect for eating on the couch. And to be fair, it’s a long way home from the drive-thru: You may end up finishing your meal in your car. But now that delivery has replaced the need to actually go anywhere, McDonald’s apparently has no qualms about admitting where their food is likely to be consumed. And with this year’s McDelivery Night In promotion, they’ll even provide you with the gear to make eating a burger and fries at home as comfy as possible.

On this Thursday, September 19, McDonald’s is encouraging everyone around the globe (who also happens to be within one of their Uber Eats delivery areas) to order dinner via the Uber Eats app—and anyone in the U.S. who spends at least $10 on McDelivery from participating locations after 5 p.m. will be able to claim a free choice of McDonald’s clothing or accessories with their order while supplies last.

McDonald’s is offering five of these limited-edition McDelivery Night In items in all, which will be given away from about 3,800 of the nearly 10,000 McDonald’s restaurants across the U.S. that work with Uber Eats. The swag includes a white World Famous Fries T-shirt with a MickeyD’s fries logo, playful socks (which come in multiple burger-and-fry-inspired varieties), slippers that look like sesame seed buns, a pack of three different McDonald’s-themed scrunchies, or, for the clothing adverse, a pack of Golden Arches playing cards.

“With McDelivery we’re meeting our customers on their terms, and providing more ways to get their McDonald’s favorites than ever before,” McDonald’s President and CEO Steve Easterbrook said in the announcement. “In fact globally there are more than 10 McDelivery orders placed every second. With our third annual McDelivery celebration, we’re calling on our customers around the world to take a break and join us for a well-deserved night in.”

Importantly, McDelivery Night In is only offered through Uber Eats. Last year, that specification wouldn’t have been necessary as Uber Eats was McDonald’s exclusive delivery partner, but in 2019, MickeyD’s has also begun working with DoorDash and Grubhub. That means you have more ways than ever to order in McDonald’s, but for now, you still only have one option when it comes to scoring a free pair of socks.