Here's When McDonald's Stroopwafel McFlurry Will Arrive

McDonald’s is done teasing us. Starting June 5, the world’s largest burger chain will officially be rolling out a selection of four formerly international-only menu items at U.S. locations nationwide.

This international invasion has actually been over a year in the making. Though demand for items exclusive to McDonald’s locations outside of U.S. has always existed (made even more prevalent as the internet has allowed Americans to see some of the fun stuff they’ve been missing), McDonald’s hadn’t really taken any major action on addressing these pleas until April of last year when the brand announced it would offer up a rotating selection of items from around the globe at its new headquarters in Chicago. By September, some of these items were getting a regional test run in Florida, and last month, rumors began to swirl about national implications.

Today, McDonald’s announced, “Around the World Is Now Around the Corner” – the burger giant’s way of saying that some of its “Worldwide Favorites” will be featured on U.S. menus nationwide at participating restaurants for the first time.

Here are the four menu items that made the cut (as was previously expected), along with their official descriptions:

McDonald's

Stroopwafel McFlurry (The Netherlands): Our creamy vanilla soft serve, mixed with a rich caramel swirl, featuring authentic chopped Dutch Daelmans Stroopwafel caramel waffle cookie pieces. Cookies and soft serve? Yes please.

McDonald's

Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger (Spain): A quarter pound of 100 percent fresh beef topped with thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, smoky McBacon Sauce, real Gouda cheese and slivered onions served on a freshly toasted sesame seed bun.

McDonald's

Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich (Canada): Made with a grilled or crispy all white meat, juicy and tender chicken, the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich is topped with tomato & herb sauce, creamy mozzarella cheese, slivered onions, fresh lettuce and sliced Roma tomatoes served on a freshly toasted artisan roll.

McDonald's

Cheesy Bacon Fries (Australia): Look familiar? That’s right, Cheesy Bacon Fries are back! After such a positive customer reaction to Australia’s Cheesy Bacon Fries in the U.S., they’re taking a victory lap. Don’t miss our World Famous Fries topped with real cheddar cheese sauce and chopped Applewood Smoked bacon.

“We know our U.S. customers are curious about McDonald’s international menu items. Because we are always innovating our menu, we are thrilled to leverage our global scale and offer popular flavors from around the world next month,” Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation, stated. “We are committed to creating everyday feel-good moments for customers no matter what McDonald’s restaurant they walk into anywhere in the world.”

All four items will be available for a limited time only.