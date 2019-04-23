McDonald’s to Add Four International Menu Items Nationwide

While McDonald’s may be a favorite fast food of many Americans for its reliable burgers, fries, and nuggets, the brand also has a major international presence (approximately 23,000 of its 37,000 locations are outside the U.S.). With that comes the opportunity to cater to different palates and food traditions in countries and communities around the world. Sometimes those menu items are more practical — the McVegan or vegan McNuggets, for example — and sometimes they’re decadently drool-worthy, like chocolate French fries. While we’ll have to wait a bit longer for McDonald’s to finally jump on the vegan burger bandwagon, for the latter category, American Mickey D’s diners will soon find a few treats from other countries popping up on menus stateside.

According to information obtained by Business Insider, in the first part of June four “Worldwide Favorites” will hit McDonald’s locations nationwide. Those products include Spain’s Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger, Canada’s tomato-mozzarella chicken sandwich, Australia’s cheesy bacon fries (offered in the U.S. earlier this year), and the Netherlands’ Stroopwafel McFlurry. Most of the items are self-explanatory (the fries have bacon and cheese, the McFlurry is made with stroopwafels, the tomato-mozzarella chicken sandwich is just that with a tomato-herb sauce), the McExtreme is a Quarter Pounder topped with bacon, bacon sauce, gouda cheese, and onions. Extreme indeed!

If international McDonald’s menu items appearing in the U.S. seems familiar, the McExtreme and McFlurry were two of four products tested in South Florida last year (the other two did not make the cut, apparently). Additionally, McDonald’s new(ish) flagship restaurant in Chicago also sells a rotating menu of sweet and savory options from the chains various markets around the globe. And if bacon at McDonald’s sounds familiar, that’s because the chain launched bacon as a burger add-on in recent months, as well.

There will certainly be room on the menu, as this month McDonald’s also announced the end of its Signature Crafted burgers. The line of upscale burgers was introduced in 2017 and included options like Pico Guacamole, Sweet BBQ Bacon, and Maple Bacon Dijon.