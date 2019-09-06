McDonald's Adds Grubhub, Now Works with America's Three Largest Delivery Services

Image zoom lenscap67/Getty Images

In many parts of the country, it seems like no matter where you turn, you'll see a McDonald's. Now, that ubiquity applies to the digital world as well. MickeyD's has just teamed up with the online restaurant delivery service Grubhub — a move that means the chain now works with all three of America's largest food delivery companies: Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub.

For now, the Grubhub partnership will only apply to about 500 McDonald's locations in New York City and the surrounding tri-state area. Still, New York is obviously a major market, and importantly, it's also one where Grubhub maintains a significant stronghold over its rivals. "We are excited to add Seamless and Grubhub [the two brands merged in 2013], leading delivery platforms in New York City, to our McDelivery service and to create more options for our customers to enjoy their favorite McDonald's menu items via McDelivery," Marcos Quesada, vice president of McDonald's Stamford, New York, field office, said, according to Nation's Restaurant News.

The move is significant in many ways for McDonald's, Grubhub, the delivery industry, and the restaurant industry. McDonald's originally inked an exclusive deal with Uber Eats back in 2017, but bailed on that exclusivity this year to begin also working with DoorDash — which operates in all 50 states. Now, by completing the trifecta and adding Grubhub into the mix, not only is McDonald's demonstrating that they want to go wherever the customers are, but as the biggest name in fast food, the chain may also be setting a precedent that exclusive deals or focusing energy into one specific delivery service may be outdated.

Meanwhile, this new partnership is big news for Grubhub — which has been losing market share to DoorDash, according to data from Edison Trends presented earlier this year. Nation's Restaurant News reports that, just last week, McDonald's expanded its DoorDash partnership to over 10,000 locations nationwide. A move like that could have boxed out Grubhub from America's top fast food chain. But now McDonald's has helped validate Grubhub's importance, at least in New York, it could be further proof that the current major delivery players are here to stay.

But for customers, the major takeaway is that getting McDonald's delivered across the United States is far easier than ever before. It's enough to leave you asking, "Drive thru who?"