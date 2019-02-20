I Tried McDonald’s Donut Sticks for Breakfast

There are Donut Fries from Dunkin’, Funnel Cake Fries from Burger King, and with the launch of its new “McCafé Donut Sticks,” McDonald’s is the latest fast food chain to hop on the sweet fry train. The sticks officially hit the breakfast menu today, and they’re served in half dozen or dozen increments, made fresh each morning and doused with cinnamon sugar, reports People. This is the first sweet menu item McDonald’s will offer exclusively at breakfast—and, as a staunch breakfast sandwich devotee who isn't into pastries, I was curious to see how they would taste.

I went over to a local McDonalds and ordered a half-dozen (note that they're only served until 10:30 a.m., and price varies by location). My order was pulled hot out of the fryer, placed in a bag, and then thoroughly sprinkled (read: dumped) with the cinnamon-y topping. The result? Crispy, light sticks that almost resemble funnel cake in taste and texture, or even churros (unfortunately, chocolate dipping sauce was not included). I snacked on them throughout my morning, and the texture held up without any sogginess—they’re definitely lighter than your average doughnut. I probably wouldn’t order them again for breakfast (I’m still firmly in camp savory), but if McDonald’s made them an all-day menu item, I could definitely see myself ordering them as a snack.

Curious? The Donut Sticks will only be on the menu for a limited time, according to the site—so order them while you still can. You can grab them individually, or package a half-dozen with a small McCafé coffee for $1.99. If Donut Sticks aren’t your thing, there’s always McDonald’s famous Shamrock Shakes, which jumped back on the menu last week. The creamy, minty green shake will be around until Sunday, March 24—you can track if a McDonald’s near you is offering them, or, if you’re not near McDonald’s, make a DIY version at home.