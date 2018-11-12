McDonald’s Tests Cheesy Bacon Fries

McDonald’s is famous for plenty of things: The Big Mac, The Golden Arches, Happy Meals, Grimace… the list goes on and on. But one of McDonald’s most signature products is also one of its simplest: its French fries. How often have you – for better or worse – compared other places’ fries to McDonald’s? So seeing as its fries are so popular, you’d think McDonald’s might try to do more with them. Instead of only offering plain, would it really kill McDonald’s to disco them up every now and then?

Well, it appears McDonald’s might have a French fry-related trick up its sleeve just yet. The burger chain is apparently testing new Cheesy Bacon Fries at select locations in California, Nevada, and Hawaii, according to Chew Boom. The fries – which are selling for $3.50 to $3.75 – are said to feature good ol’ MickeyD’s fries topped with real cheddar cheese sauce and smoked bacon bits.

Though McDonald’s hasn’t done a ton of experimentation with its fries on U.S. shores over the years, Chew Boom points out that, last year, the chain offered a somewhat similar Loaded Bacon & Cheese Basket of Fries (for two!) also in select markets. However, that twist on loaded fries had a slightly different ingredient list featuring Applewood-smoked bacon instead of smoked bacon bits.

But whereas Americans haven’t gotten many twists on McDonald’s fries, international locations have seen all sorts of unusual French fry-focused items. Heck, Japan even got chocolate and pumpkin sauce fries one year! And it appears that these new Cheesy Bacon Fries may actually come courtesy of one of those foreign markets.

As part of the brand’s rotating menu at its new Chicago headquarters where select international menu items are served on U.S. shores, the chain was offering Cheese & Bacon Loaded Fries from Australia that appear extremely similar to these new loaded fries. Moving an item from the international menu into restaurants wouldn’t be unprecedented: McDonald’s ran that exact test with four foreign food items in September.