McDonald's Tests Blueberry McGriddle Sandwich

D.C. Is the First City to Be Graced with Blueberry McGriddlesMcDonald’s doesn’t use the word “pancake” when discussing its McGriddles breakfast sandwich; instead, the chain describes it as featuring “soft, warm griddle cakes with the sweet taste of maple.” But we can level with each other: It’s a McPancakewich (and now you can clearly see why they didn’t call it that!) But once you come to terms with this reality, another question emerges: Why the heck have they waited so long to try out a blueberry version?

Blueberry McGriddles — billed as a new take on the McGriddles sandwich featuring cakes made with fresh blueberries — is getting a limited-time test run exclusively at over 100 locations across the Washington D.C. metro area. (You think our POTUS pulled some strings for this one?) It’s been 16 years since McGriddles were first introduced back in 2003, and though they’ve come in other variations like a French toast iteration, this is the first time they are getting the blueberries they deserve.

“With the testing of Blueberry McGriddles, we are building a better McDonald’s by fulfilling our customers’ desires for a little indulgence at breakfast,” Carlos Mateos Jr., a McDonald’s franchise owner-operator in the DC area, said in the announcement. “We’re excited for our local customers to have the first chance and opportunity to test the limited time only Blueberry McGriddles sandwich and to hearing our customers’ response to this sweet and savory breakfast sandwich.”

As for exactly what Washingtonians can expect, Carol Martino, the culinary innovation spokesperson for McDonald’s USA, delved a bit deeper into the product itself. “The Blueberry McGriddles breakfast sandwich will satisfy both the sweet and savory senses,” she said. “The flavors from the real blueberries balanced with the sweet taste of maple, reminds me of the blueberry pancakes my mother used to make for us growing up. Imagine that combined with your choice of sizzling breakfast sausage or thick cut bacon nestled under a creamy slice of American cheese and fluffy egg. It’s everything you love about breakfast in one sandwich.”