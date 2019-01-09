McDonald’s Adds Bacon Upgrade to Big Macs and Quarter Pounders

Earlier this month, McDonald’s got American fast food lovers excited by teasing plans to unleash Cheesy Bacon Fries nationwide by the end of the month. But it turns out that’s not even the whole hog. Today, McDonald’s officially unveiled its porky plans and turns out that bacon is coming to more of the MickeyD’s menu that we even comprehended.

In the new announcement, McDonald’s confirms previous rumors that, yes, Cheesy Bacon Fries will be arriving nationwide for a limited-time starting Wednesday, January 30. But that’s not all. The penultimate day of the month will also usher in two other new items — the Big Mac Bacon burger and Quarter Pounder Bacon burger — part of what’s being billed as an entire “Bacon on Classics” lineup.

“People love bacon, and they love our iconic Big Mac, fresh beef Quarter Pounder burgers and World Famous Fries, so we had to see what would happen if we combined all that tastiness,” Chef Michael Haracz, McDonald’s Manager of Culinary Innovation, said in a statement. “As a bacon enthusiast myself, I’m proud to say that we’ve done right by bacon fans and I can’t wait for our customers to try these Classics with delicious, thick cut Applewood smoked bacon for themselves.”

Specifically, the Big Mac Bacon is billed by the brand as “an exciting twist on the iconic fan favorite’s 50-year history,” featuring “three pieces of thick cut Applewood smoked bacon.” (An image suggests that all three slices are placed below the top of the Big Mac’s two patties.) Meanwhile, the Quarter Pounder Bacon is said to have “three pieces of thick cut Applewood smoked bacon added to the hot and deliciously juicy fresh beef burger cooked right when you order.” Finally, Cheesy Bacon Fries are once again described as being “topped with real cheddar cheese sauce and smoked bacon bits.”

Though the release date is confirmed — January 30 — just how long these “limited time” items will last for isn’t explicitly stated. Sounds like you might want to bring home the bacon while you can.