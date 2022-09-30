Is McDonald's "cool"? Both sides have their arguments — but perhaps the best answer is that it doesn't matter. As the world's largest fast food chain, McDonald's offers plenty of opportunities for exposure and earnings, and so plenty of hip people have happily hitched their star to the Golden Arches, from Travis Scott (who, it was later revealed, made an estimated $20 million from his partnership) to Mariah freakin' Carey.

With that in mind, McDonald's latest major partnership may not be as much of a head-scratcher as it sounds. Ronald and company have teamed up with Cactus Plant Flea Market — one of the world's hottest streetwear brands. Since being launched by designer Cynthia Lu in 2015, CPFM has built its reputation by avoiding many mainstream trappings, but next week, they're going all in, creating four figurines for what is essentially an adult Happy Meal.

The resulting Cactus Plant Flea Market Box is being billed as "a first-of-its-kind collaboration made exclusively for McDonald's fans by one of the most important brands in culture." (Don't undersell it, McDonald's!) Available as a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets meal, the box itself has been "totally redesigned in Cactus Plant Flea Market's signature style alongside McD's iconic Golden Arches." But the real treat is inside: one of four exclusive, limited-edition Cactus Plant Flea Market-designed figurines: Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie, or the designer's own Cactus Buddy. (Yes, each one has a double set of eyes.)

PHOTO: McDonald's PHOTO: McDonald's

Plus, to sweeten the deal further, orders for the box placed in the McDonald's app earn customers an entry to score exclusive McDonald's x Cactus Plant Flea Market merch "including t-shirts and hoodies, and even a Grimace chair and custom McDonald's sign." And that's on top of an additional merch drop featuring tees, hoodies, and collectibles that will be available exclusively on cpfmmcdonalds.com on October 3 starting at 11 a.m. ET.

"We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA's chief marketing and customer experience officer, stated. "I can't wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week."

The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box will be available nationwide starting on October 3 while supplies last — and supplies might not last long.