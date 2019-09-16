We Tasted the First of Its Kind, All-Caramel Advent Calendar — and It’s Delicious

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

When it comes to advent calendars, the more unique they are, the better. It’s no wonder that Bonne Maman’s advent calendar ($34.99; amazon.com), which is filled with tiny, yummy jams and spreads, is so popular. With December just around the corner (it’s only two months away, folks), we’ve been keeping our eyes peeled for the tastiest advent calendars to gift and eat, and McCrea’s Candies Caramel Advent Calendar has made it onto our list.

While chocolate and candy calendars are common around the holidays, McCrea’s calendar is actually the first of its kind to be filled with only caramels. If you’re not familiar with McCrea’s candy, you’re in for a treat: The New England-based brand makes handcrafted, slow-cooked caramels with unique flavors, like black lava sea salt, ginger, and cinnamon clove.

Filled with 24 assorted caramels, the calendar features a whimsical kitchen scene of different animals cooking up the candy — so it makes for a great holiday display in addition to a treat dispensary. F&W tasted McCrea’s advent calendar (we just couldn’t wait until December!), and our editors loved how soft, buttery, and rich the caramels tasted. Alongside its more unique flavors, you’ll find classics like vanilla and chocolate, which are equally delicious. Some of our favorites included the dark roasted mocha (bold), Cape Cod sea salt (savory), classic vanilla (sweet), and ginger fusion (tangy).

And, if you fall in love with a particular flavor, McCrea’s also sells them individually. Whether you’re a caramel lover or know someone who is, you’ll want to make sure you grab one of McCrea’s Candies mouth-watering caramel advent calendars before the holidays sneak up on you.