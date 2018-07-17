This Drake-Backed Matcha Brand Just Released a Sparkling Energy Drink

Drake may go by Champagne Papi, but the drink he's really into at the moment is a little tamer (and a lot trendier). Last August, MatchaBar—a green tea startup with cafes in New York and Los Angeles, and a line of bottled beverages sold at Whole Foods—revealed that the musician was one of their main investors. (At the time, co-founders Max and Graham Fortgang said that Drake embodied the company's ethos that "good things come to those who hustle.") And today, MatchaBar sent out a press release announcing that they had completed an $8 million Series A round with the help of additional celebrity backers like producer Diplo, football player Von Miller, pop singer Billie Eilish, and actor Ansel Elgort.

That's a lot of famouses! Then again, it's not surprising that so many celebrities want to invest in a wellness-focused brand at a time when the health industry is rapidly expanding (think of the popularity of those frozen, pre-portioned smoothie ingredient delivery services, or the proliferation of turmeric milk).

But back to Ansel Elgort for a minute, he stars—shirtless and eating a bowl of cereal—in a promotional video for MatchaBar's latest product, a sparkling energy drink aptly called "Hustle." According to the Fortgangs, Hustle "offers a sustained, focused energy setting it apart from the jolt and crash associated with coffee, espresso, and energy drinks that are currently out on the market." Basically, it's supposed to be a healthier alternative to other caffeinated beverages like Red Bull or Monster. And science seems to back up that claim: Matcha contains an amino acid called l-theanine, which is reported to counter caffeine's typical jitters-inducing rush with calming effects.

If you want to try it out for yourself, MatchaBar is currently offering free cans of Hustle through Facebook Messenger (via a digital coupon redeemable at Whole Foods). Just head to matchahustle.com, hit the "Click to Gift" button, choose a friend, and throw in a Drake GIF (that last part is optional, but encouraged).