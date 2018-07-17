This Drake-Backed Matcha Brand Just Released a Sparkling Energy Drink

MatchaBar

Ansel Elgort stars in the promotional video. Shirtless. 

Caitlin Petreycik
July 17, 2018

Drake may go by Champagne Papi, but the drink he's really into at the moment is a little tamer (and a lot trendier). Last August, MatchaBar—a green tea startup with cafes in New York and Los Angeles, and a line of bottled beverages sold at Whole Foods—revealed that the musician was one of their main investors. (At the time, co-founders Max and Graham Fortgang said that Drake embodied the company's ethos that "good things come to those who hustle.") And today, MatchaBar sent out a press release announcing that they had completed an $8 million Series A round with the help of additional celebrity backers like producer Diplo, football player Von Miller, pop singer Billie Eilish, and actor Ansel Elgort. 

That's a lot of famouses! Then again, it's not surprising that so many celebrities want to invest in a wellness-focused brand at a time when the health industry is rapidly expanding (think of the popularity of those frozen, pre-portioned smoothie ingredient delivery services, or the proliferation of turmeric milk). 

But back to Ansel Elgort for a minute, he stars—shirtless and eating a bowl of cereal—in a promotional video for MatchaBar's latest product, a sparkling energy drink aptly called "Hustle." According to the Fortgangs, Hustle "offers a sustained, focused energy setting it apart from the jolt and crash associated with coffee, espresso, and energy drinks that are currently out on the market." Basically, it's supposed to be a healthier alternative to other caffeinated beverages like Red Bull or Monster. And science seems to back up that claim: Matcha contains an amino acid called l-theanine, which is reported to counter caffeine's typical jitters-inducing rush with calming effects. 

If you want to try it out for yourself, MatchaBar is currently offering free cans of Hustle through Facebook Messenger (via a digital coupon redeemable at Whole Foods). Just head to matchahustle.com, hit the "Click to Gift" button, choose a friend, and throw in a Drake GIF (that last part is optional, but encouraged). 

