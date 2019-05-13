Massimo Bottura's Whisky Sold for Over $140,000

In February, one of the world's most well-respected chefs joined forces with one of the world's most well-respected distilleries to craft a bottle of something very expensive: The Dalmore L’Anima Aged 49 Years, a collaboration between The Dalmore's master distiller Richard Paterson and chef Massimo Bottura. The single malt Scotch whisky, aged 49 years, was on auction at Sotheby's from April 25 through May 9 and has officially been sold for $140,350. All proceeds from L'Anima's sale will go to the Bottura and Lara Gilmore's non-profit organization, Food for the Soul, which supports communities around the world in the fight against hunger and food waste.

“When master distiller Richard Paterson and I met in Modena, it was a true meeting of the minds,” said Bottura. “Our creative processes seamlessly fused together with our passion and deep understanding of flavor complexity and connection to create a very special bottle that brings together some of the most precious Scotch whisky barrels in the world."

Paterson said his approach to the whisky-making process was similar to that of Bottura's approach to food, both hinging on "deconstruction and reinvention." The 41.5 percent ABV single malt—which offers notes of raisins and bitter chocolate marmalade on the nose and bursts of coffee and crème brûlée flavor—was "matured in freshly emptied small batch bourbon barrels, Gonzalez Byass casks which previously held 40 year old 'Pedro Ximenez' sherry, and Graham’s Vintage Port Pipes," according to a release.

The successful bidder will also enjoy a private dinner for two at Bottura's iconic Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy.

Despite opening an inn outside of Modena and a new restaurant in Dubai this year alone, Bottura and his wife, Lara Gilmore, are deeply entrenched in their non-profit organization. In 2016, in conjunction with Food for the Soul, they launched a zero-wasted soup kitchen in Milan called Refettorio Ambrosiano and opened more throughout Italy, and during the Rio Olympics, Bottura helped feed the poor in the surrounding area. ("This is a cultural project,” he said, “not a charity.”) The chef has expressed interest in opening more soup kitchens around the world. In 2017, he received a grant of $650,000 from the Rockefeller Foundation to build at least two locations of his soup kitchen in America.