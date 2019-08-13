Massimo Bottura Wants You and a Friend to Join Him for Dinner at Osteria Francescana

Image zoom Nicolò Campo/Getty Images

Having dinner at Massimo Bottura’s Osteria Francescana is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity—the three-starred Michelin restaurant recently topped the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list and features creative, whimsical dishes such as “Rice as if it were a Bouillabaisse” and an abstract of grilled snapper. (Whatever you do, order “Oops! I dropped the lemon tart” for dessert.) To score a table, reservations usually have to be made at least three months in advance; however, thanks to a new experience available on Omaze, that world-class dinner is within reach. The online fundraising platform, which encourages users to donate to causes by offering the chance to win experiences and “exclusive merchandise” in return, has a new “Taste of Italy” trip, which not only includes a reservation for two at Osteria Francescana, but a few other unbelievable experiences hosted by Bottura as well. It’s the ultimate Italian adventure, and in a promo video, Bottura gives a taste of what the winner can expect.

The clip starts with Bottura rolling up in a Maserati and inviting you, the viewer, to explore his hometown of Modena, which he describes as “the land of slow food and fast cars.” He’ll fly out the contest winner and a friend to Italy to show them “the hidden treasures of the Emilian landscape”—said activities include making your own wheel of Parmigiano-Reggiano with your signature on it, and heading to the old Acetaia and Consorteria to try “the oldest balsamic vinegar” directly from the barrel. A local market visit is also on the itinerary, as is driving with Bottura in a Maserati around the Italian countryside (how very James Bond). Of course, the real star attraction is the dinner at Osteria Francescana, which includes a full 10-course tasting menu and wine pairing. The cost of flights is included in the package, as is a stay at a 4-star hotel.

To enter, interested parties can head to Omaze’s website and donate to Food for Soul, a nonprofit founded by Bottura and his wife, Lara Gilmore. The organization seeks to empower communities to fight food waste through social inclusion and partnerships—since 2016, Food for Soul has served over 150,000 guests and rescued more than 200 metric tons of leftover food. If you’re able to donate, they’re based on a scale, and the number of entries corresponds with the amount given. $10 translates to 100 entries (aka chances to win), $25 earns 250 entries, $50 gives you 1,000 entries, and so on. For those unable to donate, there’s an alternative way to enter, too—simply fill out a form with your first name, last name, and shipping address. The campaign will run for about two months, and the winner is expected to be announced in the second week of October.

Bottura was also recently in the news for launching a course on MasterClass, joining the ranks of Alice Waters, Dominique Ansel, Wolfgang Puck, and more. His 12-class series teaches viewers how to make several classic dishes from the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, including tagliatelle with ragu, tortellini, and pumpkin risotto—several episodes are dedicated to repurposing leftover food, in step with his mission for Food for Soul. The course is for cooks of all levels, and is currently live on the MasterClass site—gain unlimited access to this specific class with a one-time fee of $90, or pay a yearly fee of $180 to access all MasterClass courses.