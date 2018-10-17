Martha Stewart Launches Streaming TV Service

How much Martha Stewart do you want in your life? If your answer is something to the effect of "as much Marth as possible, when I want it, wherever I want it," then, well, Martha has you covered. Yesterday, she took to Twitter to announce the launch of MarthaStewart.tv—a new streaming service allowing users to “stream all your favorites” on any device.

"You've been asking and now you can find full episodes of all my classic TV shows all in one place," Stewart says in the announcement. "No ads, just pure Martha. Download my app today."

Watch me announce the launch of my https://t.co/RZPxpjxaI5 app.

Stream all your favorites in one place, on any device.

Special launch promo: WELCOME pic.twitter.com/oBVYwddXKx — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) October 16, 2018

Indeed, a quick look around the new website reveals that you can browse through episodes of Martha Stewart Living by season or see videos broken down into categories like Halloween or Martha’s Favorites. And, no, you won’t find any ads—because you have to pay for the service: $7.99 per month.

That said, for those looking to determine just how much Martha they are willing to handle, the service is currently offering a 14-day free trial to all new subscribers, as well as a promo code for 50 percent off the first three months. You also get a significant discount if you spring for an entire year: $70.99.

One issue with the service, however, is that it’s a bit hard to tell what "all my classic TV shows" includes. Sadly, it looks like Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party is nowhere to be found. And not that you’d be expecting it, but Martha Stewart’s run hosting The Apprentice doesn’t appear to be on the service either. However, even more straightforward cooking shows like Martha Bakes aren’t available either, at the moment. The bulk of the programming seems to be Martha Stewart Living.

So in the end, yes, this is a lot of Martha—but oddly enough, for the most diehard of Martha fans, this might not quite be enough Martha for you! Let's just say ramping up the library over time could only be "a good thing" in our book.