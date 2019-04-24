MSC Cruises Launches Martha Stewart-Approved Culinary Experiences in the Caribbean

Martha Stewart is inarguably a renaissance woman: the author of countless cookbooks, an authority on everything from weddings to gardening, and the face of a successful home and lifestyle brand. Her latest venture, however, is in the realm of cruise ships—a new series of culinary-themed experiences in the Caribbean, in partnership with MSC Cruises. The excursions partnership, announced today, will give MSC guests access to special shore excursions, gift packages for celebrations (e.g. honeymoons), and holiday dinner menus, according to a statement—basically, a way into planning the ultimate Martha-approved food-centric cruise.

The experiences available include some of Stewart’s favorite activities, such as hands-on culinary classes, hiking to "hidden coves," visits to craft markets, and lessons from local fisherman. One of the sample excursions listed in the announcement takes guests on a five-stop food and culture walking tour of San Juan, Puerto Rico, stopping at the famous El Convento Hotel in Old San Juan for cocktails and fritters, and Lounge Cultura for a mofongo and cocktail-making class (yes, please). Or, there’s also George Town, the capital of the Cayman Islands—fancy riding through the Caribbean Sea on horseback, or trying a vegan tasting menu? Excursions cost anywhere between $115 and $199 for adults, and discounts for children are available.

As for the holiday dinner menus, each includes an appetizer, entrée, and dessert—available on board during Easter, Thanksgiving, Hannukah, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve. The specific dishes haven’t been announced yet, but guests will receive a copy of the recipe from their meal as a keepsake.

When the partnership launches in June, excursions will be available at all destinations visited by the MSC Seaside and MSC Armonia, such as Nassau, Bahamas; Cozumel, Mexico; St. Thomas, Virgin Islands; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Additional destinations visited by the MSC Divina and MSC Meraviglia will be added in November 2019; plus, an excursion to MSC’s private island—Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve—which is in the Bimini chain of islands in the western Bahamas.

In the meantime, check out our guide of the top 10 beach bars in the Caribbean to get in the mood—a mudslide at The Wreck Bar & Grill sounds pretty good right now.