Martha Stewart Will Finally Teach Us How to do Everything 'The Martha Way'

Expert in all things entertaining and new Chopped judge Martha Stewart has amassed an encyclopedic knowledge of just about all there is to know about sprucing up, decking out, and raising the bar on everything from duvets to dinner parties. And while she's been sharing that expertise via TV shows, magazines, and books for years, sometimes it's hard to keep track of all that good advice. Thankfully, a new series of three books called The Martha Manual is on the way to be the official tome you've been seeking.

"Each title will be an essential guide to doing things the Martha way, featuring fresh content that captures her impeccable taste and incomparable guidance on everything from entertaining, to healthy living, to organizing, and decorating," according to a statement from publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. "It will distill Martha Stewart's unparalleled knowledge through hundreds of tips and projects to instruct and inspire. As America's tried-and-true domestic authority, Martha can advise on everything from pruning your roses and setting the table to patching drywall or building a campfire. Whether it's celebrating, cleaning, collecting, or any number of other life skills, these chapters will include time-tested, Martha-approved strategies for common challenges and basic how-to knowledge that everyone should have at the ready." The series, published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, is set to debut its first installment on January 1, 2019.

"After years of 'doing it all,' I'm glad to share a lifetime of knowledge of invaluable tips and strategies. From celebrating to homekeeping to numerous other life skills, the chapters in the book will cover useful insight and solutions in an easy-to-follow and beautifully photographed format," Stewart said in a statement. "The Martha Manual is the go-to resource for anyone who wants to learn how to do everything the Martha way."

But the Martha Manuals aren't the only way you can get your fix of Ms. Stewart at the bookstore this winter. She's also involved in the reprinting of two illustrated novels—Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol and Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice—for which Stewart is contributing recipes, along with the likes of Ina Garten and Giada De Laurentiis.

If you're looking to cook like Martha, you can always head over to Macy's to check out her new line of food. And there are also some new ways to do things the Martha Way at your next party on the shelves of Michaels craft stores, where Stewart has over 300 party supplies to choose from.