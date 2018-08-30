Martha Stewart's Auto-Tuned Sandwich Song Is the Fire Hit of the Summer

Martha Stewart is many things—cook, author, TV host, entertaining expert, to name but a few. Now Stewart can add another achievement to that long list: hip-hop hook singer. Of course, if you’ve been paying attention to your Martha newsfeed, you’ll likely be able to guess that this stunt went down, not on her gig on Chopped, but on Stewart and rapper Snoop Dogg’s VH1 series Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

In a sneak peek of next week’s episode (the series airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on VH1), we’re treated to an on-the-spot songwriting session involving Stewart’s sandwich stacking and a little help from T-Pain. In the clip, Stewart is showing off a sandwich recipe to Snoop and guests T-Pain and Karrueche Tran. At one point, Snoop offers a suggestion we didn’t know we needed to see. “We’ve got the master of Auto-Tune here,” he points out. “Let’s Auto-Tune your sandwich-making game.”

After a crack about where it’s sanitary to hold a mic so close to her mouth, Stewart starts putting the sandwich together while a beat drops and her instructions are turned a typically overwrought Auto-Tuned melody. If you’ve ever wanted to hear a song about Russian dressing, purple lettuce, and green tomatoes, this BLT ditty is the jam you’ve been waiting for. Check it out:

Stewart and Snoop’s unlikely partnership started all the way back in 2008 with his first of a couple appearances on her daytime show Martha. They later shared the stage at the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber in 2015, a reunion that may have been the catalyst for their Potluck series which debuted its first season in 2016.

Apparently, Stewart’s culinary chops are rubbing off on Snoop. The rapper is following in his co-hosts footsteps and is set to release his own cookbook in October. From Crook to Cook will feature a variety of Snoop-approved recipes, including one for Gin and Juice. And no, none of them contain marijuana.