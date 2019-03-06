Mario Batali Will No Longer Profit From His Restaurants, Per New Report

Mario Batali has officially stepped away from his restaurant empire. According to a breaking New York Times story, the celebrity chef's 20-year partnership with the Bastianich family has come to an end, as of last Wednesday. This means that Batali, who was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, will no longer profit from the 16 remaining restaurants once-overseen by the Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group.

While Batali had already stepped away from his "day-to-day" operations in 2017 after Eater and the New York Times reported wide-ranging accusations of misconduct, this marks an official end to his involvement in all of his restaurants, which include Babbo and Del Posto.

Craig Barritt—Getty Images for Fast Company

Per the Times report, the restaurant group will become a new company (with a different name) led by Tanya Bastianich Manuali, who told reporter Julia Moskin that Batali "will no longer profit from the restaurants in any way, shape or form." Manuali and her brother, Joe Bastianich, bought Batali’s shares, and Nancy Silverton and Lydia Bastianich will be partners in the new company.

Chris Giglio, a spokesman for Eataly, told the Times that Batali was divesting from there, as well: "Eataly is in the process of acquiring Mr. Batali’s minority interest in Eataly USA," he said.

Eater's explosive 2017 report on Batali's alleged sexual misconduct included four women who had worked for Batali in some capacity, with one former employee alleging that, over the course of two years, he would repeatedly grab her from behind and hold her "tightly against his body." Another employee said Batali groped her chest. The celebrity chef "vehemently denie[d]" allegations of nonconsesual sex.

Batali, who did not deny the allegations, told the website in a statement, "I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt. Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted. That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family."

Earlier this year, New York City police closed their sexual assault investigations against the chef, citing not sufficient evidence to make an arrest.

Batali could not immediately be reached for comment.