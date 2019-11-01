Christmas Queen Mariah Carey Just Revealed Her Holiday “Must Haves”—Including One of Our Favorite Coffee Mugs

Image zoom Amazon

Arguably, no one knows Christmas like Mariah Carey. The pop star’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” kicks off the holiday season on radio stations across the nation—and this year marks the 25th anniversary of the classic. To celebrate, Carey has launched a gift guide on Amazon with her “must-haves” for the holidays, including fan gear, entertaining essentials, and cozy picks for chilly nights. What caught our eye, though, were all of the impressive kitchen and food selections Carey called out.

Carey’s gift guide includes festive aprons, uniquely shaped cocktail glasses, and even an electric popcorn maker for cozy nights in. What’s more, the singer’s hand-picked collection features an exclusive chai tea collaboration between Carey and Vahdam, an award-winning tea brand.

RELATED: Best Mugs for Every Purpose

“If you know me, you know how much I love good tea,” she wrote on the site’s dedicated landing page. “Find your tea, dahhlings!”

She also shared her favorite tea accessories, like the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug and the Chefman PerfecTea Electric Glass Kettle, as well as a fool-proof tool for making cocktails at home.

You can check out all of Carey’s holiday picks here, but scroll down to see our favorite kitchen finds from the Christmas Queen. (Yes, you have permission to blast “All I Want for Christmas Is You” from now until December 25.)

Vahdam x Mariah Carey Christmas Joy Tea Gift Set

Image zoom Amazon

To buy: $35; amazon.com

Chefman PerfecTea Programmable Electric Glass Kettle

Image zoom Amazon

To buy: $80; amazon.com

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Image zoom Amazon

To buy: $130; amazon.com

Perfect Drink PRO Smart Scale + Recipe App

Image zoom Amazon

To buy: $100; amazon.com

The Wine Savant Diamond Whiskey, Scotch, Bourbon or Wine Glasses, Set of 4

Image zoom Amazon

To buy: $30; amazon.com

DII Cotton Christmas Kitchen Apron

Image zoom Amazon

To buy: $17; amazon.com

Dash Hot Air Popcorn Popper Maker

Image zoom Amazon

To buy: $21 (originally $30); amazon.com