Los Angeles Restaurants Celebrate 'Maisel Day' with 1950s Prices
Delicatessens, hotels, beauty parlors, and even gas stations are offering mid-century discounts on August 15 in honor of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
Amazon Prime Video’s Emmy-winning comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel hasn’t come back for its third season just yet (that's not until later this winter), but the buzz is already building. The comedy follows Midge Maisel, the sharp-witted stand-up comedian busting up audiences while breaking the glass ceiling in the late 1950s club scene. For its previous two seasons, the series has been publicized with multiple stunts nodding to both the show’s New York City roots and its mid-century time period. Building upon moments like the brief return of Carnegie Deli, the city of Los Angeles will get its own shot of nostalgia on Thursday, August 15 via “Maisel Day,” a celebration featuring deals at discounts at 1959 prices from delis, diners, hot dog stands, and ice cream parlors alike.
Aside from the food (see below) even hotels like The Roosevelt and Sportsmen’s Lodge are getting in on the festivities with $40/night rooms. To score those you need to show up to the hotels in person tomorrow, August 14, to make a reservation for the one-night-only deal. Additionally, beauty shops like Drybar and are offering $2 blowouts and manicures, admission to comedy shows at the Melrose Improv drops to a dollar, and even a Chevron station in Santa Monica will be selling 30-cent gas. (Check out the full list at MaiselDay.com.)
Here’s a look at all of the ‘50s-priced food and drink deals hitting L.A. on August 15:
Mel’s Drive-In
8585 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069
Melburger with Fries — $.50
Milkshake — $.30
Slice of Pie — $.30
Pink’s Hot Dogs
709 N La Brea Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hot Dog with Mustard & Sauerkraut — $.59
Cafe 50’s
11623 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025
Chocolate, Vanilla or Strawberry Milkshakes — $.30
Art’s Deli
12224 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604
Corned Beef, Pastrami or Turkey Sandwich & a Pickle — $.99
Canter’s Deli
419 N Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90036
Maisel Pastrami Sandwich — $.99 (dine-in only)
Big Sugar Bakeshop
12182 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, CA 91604
Pink Vanilla Cupcakes — $.25
Susie Cakes
13029 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, CA 91604
11708 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049
Pink Vanilla & Pink Chocolate Cupcakes — $.25 (limited to two cupcakes per person)
McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams
12073 Ventura Pl., Studio City, CA 91604
Scoop Of Ice Cream — $.25
Additionally, three local shopping malls are getting in on the Maisel Day deals:
The Americana at the Brand
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210
Philz Coffee
Cup of Rose Coffee — $0.50
Deluca’s Italian Deli
Special Deli-style Turkey Sandwich — $2.00
Haagen-Dazs
Scoop of Ice Cream — $0.80
Ladurée
French Macaron — $0.25
Yum Creamery
Special Ice Cream Dessert — $1.00
The Grove
189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Ladurée
French Macaron — $0.25
Dominique Ansel Bakery
Croissant — $0.50
The Grove Shine
Shoe Shine — $0.75
See’s Candies
1 lb. Box of Chocolates — $1.50
Palisades Village
15225 Palisades Village Lane, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
See’s Candies
1 lb. Box of Chocolates — $1.50
Bay Theatre
Movie Ticket to the Day’s Showings — $0.51
Hank’s
Deli-style Reuben Sandwich — $0.85
Gornik & Drucker
Haircut — $3.00
The Draycott
Glass of Champagne — $2.00
McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams
Scoop of Ice Cream — $.25
And here are the two hotels offering discount rooms for the night:
The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel
7000 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Special Room Rate For The Night — $40.00+taxes & fees (walk-ins only)
The Sportsmen’s Lodge Hotel
12825 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604
Special Room Rate For The Night — $40.00+taxes & fees (direct bookings only)