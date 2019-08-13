Los Angeles Restaurants Celebrate 'Maisel Day' with 1950s Prices

Image zoom WilliamSherman/Getty Images

Amazon Prime Video’s Emmy-winning comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel hasn’t come back for its third season just yet (that's not until later this winter), but the buzz is already building. The comedy follows Midge Maisel, the sharp-witted stand-up comedian busting up audiences while breaking the glass ceiling in the late 1950s club scene. For its previous two seasons, the series has been publicized with multiple stunts nodding to both the show’s New York City roots and its mid-century time period. Building upon moments like the brief return of Carnegie Deli, the city of Los Angeles will get its own shot of nostalgia on Thursday, August 15 via “Maisel Day,” a celebration featuring deals at discounts at 1959 prices from delis, diners, hot dog stands, and ice cream parlors alike.

Aside from the food (see below) even hotels like The Roosevelt and Sportsmen’s Lodge are getting in on the festivities with $40/night rooms. To score those you need to show up to the hotels in person tomorrow, August 14, to make a reservation for the one-night-only deal. Additionally, beauty shops like Drybar and are offering $2 blowouts and manicures, admission to comedy shows at the Melrose Improv drops to a dollar, and even a Chevron station in Santa Monica will be selling 30-cent gas. (Check out the full list at MaiselDay.com.)

Here’s a look at all of the ‘50s-priced food and drink deals hitting L.A. on August 15:

Mel’s Drive-In

8585 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069

Melburger with Fries — $.50

Milkshake — $.30

Slice of Pie — $.30

Pink’s Hot Dogs

709 N La Brea Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90038

Hot Dog with Mustard & Sauerkraut — $.59

Cafe 50’s

11623 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025

Chocolate, Vanilla or Strawberry Milkshakes — $.30

Art’s Deli

12224 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604

Corned Beef, Pastrami or Turkey Sandwich & a Pickle — $.99

Canter’s Deli

419 N Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90036

Maisel Pastrami Sandwich — $.99 (dine-in only)

Big Sugar Bakeshop

12182 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, CA 91604

Pink Vanilla Cupcakes — $.25

Susie Cakes

13029 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, CA 91604

11708 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049

Pink Vanilla & Pink Chocolate Cupcakes — $.25 (limited to two cupcakes per person)

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

12073 Ventura Pl., Studio City, CA 91604

Scoop Of Ice Cream — $.25

Additionally, three local shopping malls are getting in on the Maisel Day deals:

The Americana at the Brand

889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210

Philz Coffee

Cup of Rose Coffee — $0.50

Deluca’s Italian Deli

Special Deli-style Turkey Sandwich — $2.00

Haagen-Dazs

Scoop of Ice Cream — $0.80

Ladurée

French Macaron — $0.25

Yum Creamery

Special Ice Cream Dessert — $1.00

The Grove

189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Ladurée

French Macaron — $0.25

Dominique Ansel Bakery

Croissant — $0.50

The Grove Shine

Shoe Shine — $0.75

See’s Candies

1 lb. Box of Chocolates — $1.50

Palisades Village

15225 Palisades Village Lane, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

See’s Candies

1 lb. Box of Chocolates — $1.50

Bay Theatre

Movie Ticket to the Day’s Showings — $0.51

Hank’s

Deli-style Reuben Sandwich — $0.85

Gornik & Drucker

Haircut — $3.00

The Draycott

Glass of Champagne — $2.00

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

Scoop of Ice Cream — $.25

And here are the two hotels offering discount rooms for the night:

The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel

7000 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Special Room Rate For The Night — $40.00+taxes & fees (walk-ins only)

The Sportsmen’s Lodge Hotel

12825 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604

Special Room Rate For The Night — $40.00+taxes & fees (direct bookings only)