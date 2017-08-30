Magnus Nilsson's Fäviken Is Taking Reservations Again [Video]

Fäviken, the two-time Michelin star-earning Sweden-based restaurant founded by executive chef Magnus Nilsson, subject of his own Chef’s Table documentary, has become so famous that reservations are completely booked through to the end of the year. If you’ve been dreaming of eating Nilsson's Nordic menu—which is sourced directly from the surrounding mountain farms—don’t despair: The restaurant recently revealed that it will be opening reservations once again on September 1, for the period of January 2 to June 20, 2018.

Leisa Tyler / Getty Images

The tiny dining room only accommodates 16 people at a time between five tables, so there is never much space to begin with, but the general consensus is that Nilsson’s food is worth hovering over your computer until the reservations open up.

Sure, it costs 3,000 SEK—around $376—to eat at Fäviken (and you pay when you make the reservation), but it’s not just the food that draws people there: eating at Fäviken seems to be a full on experience. The restaurant’s isolated location in the city of Järpen allows diners to experience the quiet serenity of the Nordic landscape while enjoying Nilsson’s interpretation of the cuisine inside a rustic red farmhouse. The restaurant even offers accommodations to guests, which makes Fäviken much more than a restaurant, but a vacation destination in itself.

In his most recent cookbook, Nilsson gathered recipes from home cooks across Scandinavia in order to “highlight the diversity of Nordic cooking,” as Food & Wine reported. By traveling to the homes of amateur cooks, he found that his folks in the region are cooking meatballs, fried pastries, and even recipes that use puffin eggs. He also reveals that after taco spice, of all things, flooded the Swedish market in the eighties, a so-called taco pie became one of the most popular recipes in the country. “My purpose with all these recipes and photographs was to document Nordic food culture today. I wanted to record what people are really cooking on a daily basis, not create a fairy-tale version of Nordic cooking,” he explained.

If you're waiting with bated breath for your chance to eat at Fäviken, unfortunately, all you can do for now is keep refreshing the restaurant's reservations page until it goes live again this Friday.