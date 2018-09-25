The Case for Throwing Away Your Pot Lids

Sleeping in while someone else makes breakfast is maybe one of the best possible ways to spend a weekend morning. Sleeping in only to be awoken by the sound of someone else making breakfast—or, more specifically, the clattering of metal that accompanies the opening of the Lid Drawer (you know the one)—is not. That's one reason why the team behind direct to consumer kitchenware brand Made In designed a (quiet) lid that fits all of their pots and sauce pans (although, not their frypans)—and it's out today.

While universal lids aren't exactly a new concept, Made In's new $49 version stands out thanks to its unique combination of materials—a stainless steel inner layer, and a noise-buffering silicon outer layer that stays cool to the touch. It's oven-safe up to 350 degrees, and you can pop it in the dishwasher when you're done.

"Hey, why is the handle way over there?" is a thing you might say, upon seeing the above video. Thank you so much for asking. It's placed off-center to balance the weight of the (satisfyingly heavy) lid so you can hold it with one hand and stir (or whisk, or sauté) with the other—a smart detail.

Launched last fall by co-founders Jonathan “Jake” Kalick (his family owns Harbour Food Service, a Boston distributor of restaurant equipment) and Bradford “Chip” Malt, Made In caters to millennials who are ready to upgrade their collections of Target kitchen tools and cast-off cookware from their parents.

The sauce pans and stockpots, which are designed by a Tennessee-based manufacturer, offer the same five-ply construction as more expensive brands like All-Clad and Calphalon, Malt told the Boston Globe. But Made In is able to undercut their prices—the company sells a $79 stainless steel frying pan that's comparable to All-Clad's $150 version, for example—because they sell directly through their website. Of course, Made In isn't the only start-up targeting millennials with affordable kitchen essentials. Crowd-sourcing success story Misen frequently sells out of their sleek, chef-quality knives (they even made it onto our under-$100 gift guide), while Blue Apron now offers olive wood spoons and meat thermometers alongside their meal kits.