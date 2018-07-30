This Is the Fastest Way to Form Burger Patties

Have a block party or a big family dinner coming up? You might need a technique that will help you make a lot of burger patties in a hurry. Luckily, the latest edition of Mad Genius Tips will show you the fastest way to form six at a time.

All you need to perform this cooking magic trick is two baking sheets and a glass of drinking water. The water keeps the burger meat from sticking to the baking sheets. Here’s what you do: Splash a handful of water on the surface of one of the baking pans, and on the underside of the other pan. Place six eight-ounce mounds of burger meat directly on the first baking pan, and then press the underside of the second baking pan on top of the meat. Apply pressure until both baking sheets are nearly flush with each other. When you lift the top baking sheet, you should find “perfectly sized, perfectly even burger patties.”

Like we said, this technique should make six patties at a time (give or take, depending on the size of your baking sheets and how big you like your burgers), and, as you’ll see in the video, Justin Chapple makes 18 patties in less than three minutes. Don’t worry about the uneven edges; once you throw your burgers on the grill, those edges will become crispy and flavorful. The method also works well for people who like to plan ahead: You can make a stack of patties in no time at all, which can then be frozen.

Of course, you’re going to need more than burgers for that cookout you’re planning. Check out these recipes for our favorite sides for summer cookouts, and then take a scroll through this list of cocktails you can whip up at a moment's notice.