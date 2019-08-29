11 Can’t-Miss Kitchen Deals from Macy’s Labor Day Sale — Including KitchenAid Mixers and Instant Pots

Image zoom Courtesy of Macy's

Labor Day weekend is nearly here, and the parade of sales celebrating summer's finale are already in full swing. We’re seeing tons of savings on kitchen appliances, like food processors and blenders, along with cookware and smart storage solutions. It’s a lot to take in, but there’s one event you definitely don’t want to miss for impressive kitchen deals: Macy’s Labor Day Sale.

From now until Monday, September 2, Macy’s is offering an extra 20 percent off of some of our favorite kitchen brands like Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Nordic Ware, and All-Clad, with the code WKND. We’re particularly excited about some sale-on-sale action, like these Ballarini Parma non-stick fry pans (now 61 percent off) and crystal Old Fashioned glasses (now $68 off)! Plus, you can get an incredible deal on the KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixers, which are now just $300 (from $475) and come in 28 gorgeous colors. Also worth checking out? These Pyrex mixing bowls (now 41 percent off) and this Nordic Ware baking set (now 36 percent off) are must-haves for tackling fall baking projects.

Because we know you’d much rather spend the holiday weekend lounging at the beach or on the porch, we’ve done the work of combing through the entire sale for you, and rounded up the best deals below. Check out our favorites and make sure to add them to your cart ASAP — these deals won’t last!

KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer

Image zoom Courtesy of Macy's

To buy: $300 (originally $475); macys.com

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Image zoom Courtesy of Macy's

To buy: $180 (originally $250); macys.com

De'Longhi 15 Bar Stainless Steel Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

Image zoom Courtesy of Macy's

To buy: $180 (originally $250); macys.com

Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker 6-Qt.

Image zoom Courtesy of Macy's

To buy: $72 (originally $100); macys.com

Zojirushi Micom Rice Cooker & Warmer

Image zoom Courtesy of Macy's

To buy: $135 (originally $215); macys.com

Nordic Ware 5-Piece Commercial Bakeware Set

Image zoom Courtesy of Macy's

To buy: $48 (originally $75); macys.com

Ballarini Parma 2-Piece Non-Stick Fry Pan Set

Image zoom Courtesy of Macy's

To buy: $56 (originally $180); macys.com

Pyrex 8-Pc. Mixing Bowl Set

Image zoom Courtesy of Macy's

To buy: $23 (originally $48); macys.com

AeroGarden Goodful™ by Harvest Slim Countertop Garden & Gourmet Herbs Seed Kit

Image zoom Courtesy of Macy's

To buy: $117 (originally $190); macys.com

OXO 10-Piece Pop Container Set

Image zoom Courtesy of Macy's

To buy: $80 (originally $167); macys.com

Marquis by Waterford Markham Double Old Fashioned Glasses, Set of 4

Image zoom Courtesy of Macy's

To buy: $32 (originally $100); macys.com