Macy’s Amazing Cyber Monday Sale Ends Tonight—Don’t Sleep on These Incredible Kitchen Deals

Image zoom Macy's

While heading back to work or school following a holiday break is always a challenge, today has the added distraction of retailers slashing the prices of hundreds and hundreds of our favorite brands. Cyber Monday is a balancing act between “getting back into the swing of things” and snagging epic discounts you missed over the weekend, which is why we want to save you some time and point to a very good event still going on: Macy’s Cyber Monday sale.

RELATED: So Many Instant Pots Are on Sale for Cyber Monday—Starting at Just $49

Today, Macy’s is offering more than 100,000 cyber savings with deep discounts across every shopping category on its site, including top-rated kitchen appliances, cookware, and more. Scoop up this super-sharp J.A. Henckels knife set at 80 percent off as a gift to new cooks (or a replacement for your own well-worn slicers), or splurge on your very own Nespresso machine for just $100 (down from $312). And if you’re hosting this holiday season, Macy’s deals on Waterford crystal glasses and stylish marble coasters are sure to impress any guest. And check each item in your cart for one of Macy’s several special promotions before purchasing—many items qualify for an extra 20 percent off with code CYBER, as well as free shipping after spending $25.

Macy’s Cyber Monday sale only lasts until midnight tonight, but the store will continue to release special cyber deals until Saturday, December 7. Check out some of the sale highlights below before prices go back up, and head to Macy’s Daily Flash Deals page each day to check out the latest discounts this week.

Best Appliance Deals

Image zoom Macy's

Best Cookware and Bakeware Deals

Image zoom Macy's

Best Entertaining Essentials Deals

Image zoom Macy's

Best Kitchen Organization Deals