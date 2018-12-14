The Macallan Launches Men's Loafers Inspired by Rare Cask Whisky

After breaking your own record for the most expensive bottle of whisky ever sold—that would be The Macallan 1926, which fetched $1.1 million at auction this October—where do you go from there? If you're The Macallan, you set your sights on menswear. Yes, the famous distiller has teamed up with luxury shoe brand Rob McAllan on a limited-edition version of the designer's classic loafers. (Very limited-edition—there are only 100 pairs).

Inspired by The Macallan Rare Cask whisky—made from 50 casks hand-picked from the distiller's warehouse—the $500 black velvet loafers, available at robmcallan.com, feature The Macallan's "spiritual home" logo (a.k.a. the mansion flanked by trees that appears on its bottles) stitched in gold. As with most Rob McAllan shoes, you'll find the tiniest metal lion embellishment on the side of each heel. All proceeds from the collaboration will be donated to The Folded Flag Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of the U.S. military members who died in combat.

This foray into footwear isn't the only way The Macallan has been branching out lately. Back in June, they opened a new state-of-the-art distillery and visitor center (a project five years and nearly $200 million in the making), complete with a bar boasting 952 different bottles, available by the pour. That area is adjoined by lounges for private tastings, and a hidden underground barrel gallery where whisky connoisseurs and high rollers can secure one of the (very limited) casks, then return in a dozen years or so to collect their bounty.

They've also teamed up with Monarch Air Group and Golden Yacht Charters to create the Macallan Masters Journey, a big-ticket travel experience (prices start at around $46,000) that takes guests from New York City to Miami via a private jet stocked with the brand’s most premium offerings. Seems like the perfect occasion to break out those Macallan-branded loafers.