Louis Vuitton Designed a $273,000 Trunk to Hold Your Hennessy

LVMH Moët Hennessy is synonymous with luxury. In addition to having powerhouse brands including Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Hennessy, and Marc Jacobs under its umbrella, the conglomerate purchased Belmond Group (a London-based hotel brand) in December 2018, and launched a travel bag and cocktail kit with Opening Ceremony in November, designed specifically for Hennessy’s XO-grade bottles. The latest from LVMH is also meant to hold Hennessy; however, instead of a $350 bag, we’re talking a $273,000 trunk.

Hennessy

The Paradis Impérial Trunk trunk, by Louis Vuitton, is essentially a fancy bar cart for Hennessy Paradis Impérial —the brand’s most luxurious cognac. Since Paradis Impérial is getting a new crystal decanter courtesy of artist and industrial designer Arik Levy—750 milliliters, which will set you back a cool $3,000 on its own—Louis Vuitton designed the trunk in celebration. It can hold four magnums of the new Paradis Impérial, and also has a serving ritual “inspired by tools the Hennessy Tasting Committee uses during its daily routine,” according to a statement. (The ritual includes tulip-shaped glasses, which Hennessy Paradis Impérial is best enjoyed in at room temperature, per the site.) The trunk is especially ideal for large groups, since it can serve up to 18 people. Who needs wine night when you can break out your very own cognac station?

The serving ritual. Hennessy

If you have an extra quarter million floating around, you can special-order the trunk starting this month; as for the decanter, it will be available at retailers nationwide in May. There’s also a smaller Nomad case available for $84,000, if you (understandably) don’t want to drop six figures. Based on pictures, it also includes several tulip-shaped glasses, along with one bottle of Paradis Impérial.

In case you’re not all that familiar with cognac, don’t worry—we’ve got a guide for that. Apart from big name brands including Hennessy and Remy Martin, we also identified 11 “new-wave” cognacs to put on your radar, ranging from Augier Oceanique (said to be tequila-like), and Pierre Ferrand Reserve Double Cask, which “recalls a sherry-cask Highland scotch.” Learn more and check out the other nine here.