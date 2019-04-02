Lunchables Go Out to Brunch With ‘Brunchables’

My favorite trend from this year’s April Fools’ Day was April Fools’ “jokes” that are actually real. Lunchables — the childhood bagged lunch that proved that your parents were lazy but loved you anyway — chose to go that route: Yesterday, the brand tweeted out an image of a purported new product, Lunchables Brunchables, adding nothing more than the hashtag #Brunchables. Then today, the other shoe has dropped with Lunchables tweeting, “Plot twist: It’s real.”

Yes, later this spring, Lunchables will be releasing three varieties of all-new Brunchables nationwide. No, sadly, they don’t include with a foil-covered plastic cup of mimosa (feel free to take that idea, Lunchables!) but each one does come with a meat (either bacon, ham, or sausage), Kraft cheddar cheese, and flatbread for constructing a small brunch sandwich. Finally, it isn’t brunch without a bit of sweet, so they’ve packed in a mini blueberry muffin as well.

Courtesy of Lunchables

For now, an official release date isn’t set, but if you can’t wait to try these new nostalgia trips, Lunchables has you covered: The brand will be giving 100 demanding fans the chance to try Brunchables ahead of everyone else by “putting their name on the most fun brunch waitlist.” From now until April 4, go to BrunchablesIsReal.com (not BrunchablesAreReal.com, you grammar stickler!) and enter for a chance to win a “sneak peek pack and be one of the first to try Brunchables.” Meanwhile, even if you aren’t one of the 100 lucky winners, Lunchables will use your email to “let you know as soon as this hot brunch item hits stores.”

Courtesy of Lunchables

Of course, releasing something as an April Fools’ joke and then having it be real does have the potential to backfire if no one is interested in the actual product. But luckily enough for Lunchables, the response to its April 1 post seemed extremely positive. For instance, “We would all eat this and you know it,” responded one Twitter user. That’s what’s known as “calling someone’s bluff.”