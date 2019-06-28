Lufthansa’s Kids Meals Now Have a Michelin Pedigree

Image zoom picture alliance/Getty Images

Complaining about airline food is about as cliché as you can get. In fact, you could make the argument that flyers are so unappreciative of these meals, maybe they don’t deserve them at all. Perhaps that explains why when the German airline Lufthansa decided to bring in a Michelin-starred chef to update their food, they had him specifically rework the kids’ meals instead.

Alexander Herrmann — the restauranteur and TV personality who may be best known for his Michelin two-star restaurant Alexander Herrmann by Tobias Bätz in Wirsberg, Germany — helped create the new menu which will be served to kids under the age of twelve on Lufthansa long-haul flights and some long European flights starting on July 1. Importantly, however, parents have to order the free meals 24-hours before departure to ensure their little ones will get these upmarket options.

To be fair to jealous adults, though the food certainly looks nice in the promotional video, it’s not quite haute cuisine. The most touted new menu item is known as “dragon feet” — a kid-friendly way of saying “poultry sausages served with sauerkraut and mashed potatoes.” Another dish Lufthansa deemed worth mentioning was the rice pudding mouse — aka “a composition of creamed rice pudding and raspberries.”

Hermann, who has two children himself, stressed that though children’s menus are a far cry from their adult counterparts, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t give them the attention they deserve. “The children’s menu isn’t something you create off the cuff,” he stated. “You need professionals in place.”

Along those lines, Lufthansa explains that the new kids’ meals “not only taste delicious and are colorful in a way that is suitable for children, but they usually include playful elements as well. What’s more, the children’s meals follow the principles of a balanced diet. In addition, only high-quality fats such as olive oil are used and only in reduced quantities.” Okay, maybe the adults should be jealous.