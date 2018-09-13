These Distilleries, Wineries, and Fashion Houses Will Offer Free Tours for Three Days Only

It’s one thing to purchase a luxury bottle or handbag as a souvenir while traveling abroad. But beyond hitting up a storefront, the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE family of brands has a more in-depth experience in mind for you. This year marks the fourth iteration of the group’s Les Journées Particulières program, which opens up the Maisons and workshops of well-known brand names to the public for just three days. Spanning four continents, the event will allow visitors inside the houses of names like Dior, Givenchy, Fendi, and Bvlgari, as well as wineries and distilleries from Poland to Napa to New Zealand.

This year’s event involves 76 destinations, including 56 LVMH group Maisons and 38 new locations joining the lineup for the first time. Between October 12 through 14, travelers and locals alike can book up to four tickets (one plus three guests) for free via the Les Journeés Particulières website.

New to this year’s open-houses are wineries such as the Terrazas de Los Andes Winery in Argentina and the Newton Vineyard in Napa Valley. Other notable potable makers opening their doors include the Belvedere Vodka Distillery in Żyrardów, Poland, Glenmorangie Distillery in Tain, Scotland, Ruinart’s chalk gallery cellars in Reims, France, Dom Perignon’s Hautvillers Abbey in France, and the Bodeta Numanthia Winery in Zamora, Spain, in addition to everything from leather goods workshops to perfumeries. While some of these locations offer tours already, many will offer special experiences and opportunities during this event.

“Every day at LVMH, our Houses’ talents make a difference as they embody the core values behind the Group’s success: excellence, entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation,” LVMH Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Arnault said in a statement. “The Journées Particulières is a unique event which showcases our artisans’ passion for creativity and their trades, and where the general public is able to meet the Houses’ talents. The event is an invitation to discover exceptional venues and carefully-preserved savoir-faire.”

Interested visitors can create an online profile beginning today and registration for the October tours will be open between September 24 and 30. For those who aren’t able to make the trip, this month LVMH also released “Confidences Particulières” a series of “sound tour” podcasts that take listeners behind the scenes to meet some of the “creative talents and artisans of LVMH Maisons.”