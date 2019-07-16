Lodge Cast Iron Pans and Accessories Are on Major Sale for Prime Day

Image zoom Amazon

We’re huge fans of Lodge’s classic cast iron pans and tools. A cast iron pan is a versatile and essential piece of equipment for any cook. It’ll give you a perfect sear on a steak, a wonderfully crispy pizza and an evenly baked cobbler. Though there are always a few questions when it comes to cleaning and handling cast iron, we love having one around without a doubt. Which is why catching a good sale when it happens is key.

Prime Day has brought us the Lodge sale we needed, and there are several great tools on major discount. Get the classic 10-inch preseasoned pan for $15, an essential pan set with all the trimmings for $60, or a cast iron Dutch Oven for a full 50% off. We’ve rounded up all the best offerings, so read on to make your purchases before most of these deals end later this evening.

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, Pre-Seasoned, 10.25", $15 (originally $27) at amazon.com

Lodge Essential Pan Set, 7-Piece, $60 (originally $100) at amazon.com

Lodge 10.5 Inch Cast Iron Griddle, Pre-seasoned, $15 (originally $33) at amazon.com

Lodge 5 Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven, Pre-Seasoned, $40 (originally $73) at amazon.com

Lodge Pan Scrapers, $3 (originally $10) at amazon.com

Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Bundle (10.5” Griddle, 8” Skillet, 10.25” Skillet, 10.25” Dutch Oven, and 10.25” Lid), $70 (originally $150) at amazon.com

Lodge 3 Quart Cast Iron Combo Cooker (Convertible Skillet/Griddle Lid), $30 (originally $62) at amazon.com

Lodge Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle, $30 (originally $60) at amazon.com

Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, Blue, $60 (originally $115) at amazon.com

Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Dutch Oven, Sandalwood, $48 (originally $70) at amazon.com

Lodge 10.5 Inch Square Cast Iron Grill Pan, $19 (originally $44) at amazon.com

Lodge Rectangular Cast Iron Grill Press, $14 (originally $28) at amazon.com