Impossible Pizza: Little Caesars Adds Plant-Based Sausage to Topping Options

As America’s third largest pizza chain, Little Caesars often finds itself in the shadows of the more prominent Domino’s and Pizza Hut rivalry. But when it comes to the booming plant-based meat movement, Little Caesars is taking the reins as an industry leader. The chain has announced a new deal with Impossible Foods, making it the largest pizza brand to offer a plant-based meat topping. And not only that, but it marks the debut of a new product for Impossible Foods as well: Impossible Sausage.

Starting today, participating Little Caesars locations in Yakima, Washington; Ft. Meyers, Florida; and Albuquerque, New Mexico, will be selling a $12 Impossible Supreme Pizza which is topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and the new Impossible Sausage. Little Caesars explains that though this “spicy-sweet” meat-free sausage was “custom seasoned for Little Caesars with the savory seasonings, taste and texture characteristic of traditional sausage used as pizza toppings.”

“Little Caesars has a long history of innovation aimed at providing our customers with value, quality, and convenience. Any product we introduce must deliver on those brand pillars while appealing to our loyal, mostly carnivorous, fans,” Little Caesar President and CEO David Scrivano said in a statement. “I’m confident that the Impossible Supreme Pizza will go down as one of the most surprising and satisfying menu sensations of 2019. This is likely just the beginning of plant-based menu items from Little Caesars.”

Little Caesars

Impossible Foods explains that this new sausage is made with the same technology used for their famed plant-based Impossible Burgers, including the company’s signature meat-mimicking ingredient, “heme.” “We make products that deliver everything that meat lovers care about — and the No. 1 priority is deliciousness,” Impossible Foods’ CEO and Founder Patrick O. Brown said in the announcement. “Customers have been asking for Impossible Sausage for years — and when Little Caesars said they wanted a unique, delicious pizza topping, our team developed more than 50 prototypes. One product stood out from the rest. You need to taste it to believe it.”

Little Caesars says that this test run will be for a limited time. Meanwhile, for Impossible Foods, this launch comes at a time when the highly-hyped brand announced it had secured $300 million in funding to increase production and keep up with demand.