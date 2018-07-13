Lisa Vanderpump's New Bar Tom Tom: Everything We Know

Nearly two years after Lisa Vanderpump approached two very pretty people named Tom—Vanderpump Rules castmates Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval—with the idea of opening a restaurant, their sexy unique vision is finally coming to life. This week, the trio held a "soft opening" for their new West Hollywood venture, Tom Tom (a source told Page Six that the official open is in "about three weeks").

So, now that the public is less than a month away from being able to sip rosé in the presence of greatness (Puffy. We're referring specifically to Puffy the pomeranian.), we thought it was time to round up everything we know about Tom Tom so far. Let's dive in.

#TomTom A post shared by psychic_readings_by_tina (@_psychic_tina) on Jul 12, 2018 at 12:41am PDT

It's snack-oriented: Tom Sandoval gave a step-and-repeat interview about "elevated bar food" and "share plates."

The drinks are Lisa Vanderpump personified: Pink! Frothy! Flower-strewn!

And also, Stassi Schroeder personified: We appreciate the cocktail-lipstick-outfit coordination.

The Toms may not be the only Vanderpump Rules cast members behind the bar: On July 9, Jax Taylor tweeted, "meetings at the new #tomtom," leading some fans to believe he could be working at the new spot.

It has far-reaching reality star appeal: Here is a photo of Spencer Pratt, and Spencer Pratt's neck crystal, at the soft opening party.

There's a website: It's really, really worth a look.

It's really, really worth a look. Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval invested their own money in Tom Tom: $50,000 each, to be exact, which earned them both a five percent stake in the restaurant, according to The Daily Mail.

It's steampunk as hell: Look at all those clock gears!

But also, very Lisa Vanderpump: As in, overstuffed couches and chandeliers everywhere.

There's a lot of merch potential: Behold, a golden Tom Tom necklace, specially commissioned by Tom Schwartz.